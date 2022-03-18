BlueIOT to Deploy Advanced Real-Time Locating System in Indonesian Hospital this Spring The RTLS pioneer is determined to make the world "faster and safer"

BEIJING, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueIOT (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd ("BlueIOT" or "the Company") a world-leading RTLS provider committed to developing high-precision locating products and solutions mainly based on Bluetooth Angle-of-Arrival (AoA) technology, is preparing to deploy an advanced Real-Time Locating System (RTLS) in an Indonesian hospital with a total area of over 8,000 square meters this Spring 2022.

Hospital staff are excited to see how the system records and analyzes the timestamp of the major steps of an operation, locates and tracks the location of staff and patients, and monitors the service condition of medical equipment. Upon its completion, the project will streamline workflows and provide valuable scientific data analysis for medical research. Additionally, family members and friends of patients staying alone in the hospital can be at ease knowing their loved ones are safe and well.

BlueIOT's locating system brings its accuracy level down to 0.1m, which is 10 times higher than traditional Bluetooth technology. With patented locating gateways, its locating system is compatible with all tags that are Bluetooth 4.0 or above and supports the high-precision locating service for both internet-of-things (IoT) tags and location-based services (LBS) phones. The system also stands out for its features of high capacity, low energy, low cost and small size.

Since 2020, the Company has mass-produced Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) AoA locating products especially produced for indoor application scenarios including healthcare, logistics & warehouse, manufacturing, smart retail, smart buildings, among others, and has become the second largest provider in this respect. As a Bluetooth SIG and AIA Industry member, BlueIOT has also won numerous awards in the field of digital economy and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT).

Currently, there remains a multitude of RTLS projects waiting to be implemented worldwide. It is obvious that in terms of digitalization and intelligentization of modern industries, location-driven IoT still has a lot to offer.

