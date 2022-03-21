FIRST Robotics Buckeye Regional Returns to Cleveland

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty teams of high school students from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York will square off March 24 through 26 at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center in the FIRST Robotics Buckeye Regional competition. The Buckeye Regional is supported by NASA's Glenn Research Center.

NASA-sponsored students work on their robots during the 2019 competition at the Wolstein Center. Credit: NASA (PRNewswire)

Practice matches will be held on Thursday, March 24, from noon to 6:30 p.m. Competitions take place Friday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The tournament is free and open to the public. To watch live online, visit twitch.tv/firstinspires1 or twitch.tv/firstinspires2.

Students have been working with their mentors for six weeks to design a robot using a kit of parts and a standard set of rules. At the regional competition, teams will compete in a new robotics game, RAPID REACT, inspired by the future of high-speed transportation. Top teams will earn a spot to compete in the international FIRST Championships in April.

Glenn's Office of STEM Engagement recently awarded grants totaling $25 thousand to nine Ohio teams:

Team 6355, Patriots, Erie County community team

Team 6181, Cryptic Cyborgs, Northwest State Community College

Team 128, Botcats, Grandview Heights High School

Team 8243, AstroCircuits, John Marshall School of Information Technology

Team 8222, Davis A&M Robotics, Davis Aerospace and Maritime High School

Team 8140, RoboManiacs, MC2 STEM High School

Team 6916, Iron Thunder, North Woods Career Prep

Team 4085, Technical Difficulties, Reynoldsburg High School

Team 3324, The Metrobots, Metro Early College High School

Dozens of Glenn employees and contractors serve as mentors and volunteers, including a team of engineers and technicians who run a machine shop to replace and repair robot parts.

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through team-based robotics programs for ages 4-18.

Glenn engineer Calvin Robinson (center) mentors a group of students from the Parma City School District during the 2019 competition at the Wolstein Center. Credit: NASA (PRNewswire)

