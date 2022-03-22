SINGAPORE, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligning with their vision to be the bridge connecting Web2 organizations into the Web3 metaverse, the Klaytn Foundation is thrilled to highlight key strategic partnerships. These partners, all titans in their own sectors, will drive the creation of an exciting metaverse on the Klaytn blockchain.

Gaming Titans enter into the Klaytn metaverse – Wemade, Netmarble, Neowiz, Pocketful of Quarters, and KlayCity

Released in 2019, Klaytn is the dominant blockchain in Korea, having secured the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) project with the Bank of Korea. Klaytn is also integrated with super app KakaoTalk via its crypto wallet Klip, and accessible to the 45 million KakaoTalk users in the country.

"These high-impact partnerships are just the first of many that the Klaytn Foundation has in line as we grow our ecosystem of strategic partners to collectively build a metaverse filled with exciting games, amazing artwork, endless entertainment, and more." says David Shin, Head of Global Adoption at Klaytn Foundation.

About Klaytn Foundation

Klaytn Foundation is a non-profit organization that was established to accelerate global adoption and ecosystem maturity on Klaytn. The foundation manages the US$500m Klaytn Growth Fund and operates alongside Krust, the holding company for all overseas ventures of internet giant Kakao Corp.

