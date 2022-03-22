Organic Valley Launches New Lactose-Free Flavored Creamers With 40 Percent Less Sugar

"Trade Up" Campaign Kicks Off; Consumers Can Swap Out their Old Creamer for Premium Organic Valley Creamer*

LA FARGE, Wis., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Organic Valley announced the launch of its new premium organic Creamers, available in French Vanilla and Sweet Cream flavors. At-home baristas now have a great tasting new creamer option that is 40% less sugar than the leading flavored creamer brand, contains no artificial ingredients, and is lactose free.

Organic Valley Creamers are richly-flavored – perfect for enhancing a beloved morning coffee or favorite afternoon tea.

"We know consumers today are drinking more coffee on a daily basis and looking for premium products that can up-level their at-home beverage experience," said Minh-Quan Huynh, Organic Valley Senior Brand Manager. "Most creamers on the market are higher in sugar and come with a laundry list of ingredients, so we know consumers will love that the new richly-flavored Organic Valley Creamers are lactose-free, have a smooth, creamy taste and no artificial ingredients – perfect for enhancing a beloved morning coffee or favorite afternoon tea."

Now through April 13, coffee lovers can swap out their old creamer for the chance to win the new Organic Valley Flavored Creamers through the Organic Valley Creamer Trade Up Sweepstakes. Lucky winners will receive the new Flavored Creamers delivered to their doorsteps. *See official sweepstakes rules here: https://www.organicvalley.coop/contest-rules/online-contest-rules.

The new Flavored Creamers include all-organic ingredients, and that means real dairy from cows that are raised without antibiotics, toxic pesticides, or added hormones. Consumers can feel good about choosing Organic Valley Creamers because they are ethically made with real organic milk and cream from pasture-raised cows on small family farms.

The rich flavor will enhance any coffee or tea beverage without overpowering it, and better yet – the creamers can be added to ice cream, candy, and drink recipes. For recipe ideas, go to www.organicvalley.coop/recipes.

The new Organic Valley Creamers are nationally available in 24.5 oz/750 ml for an SRP of $4.99-$5.29.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is passionate about doing what's right for people, animals, and earth and is committed to bringing ethically made organic food to families everywhere. Organic Valley is the largest farmer-owned organic cooperative in the U.S. and one of the world's largest organic consumer brands. Founded in 1988 to sustain family farms through organic farming, the cooperative represents nearly 1,700 farmers in 34 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit ov.coop/impact. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

