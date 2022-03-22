RenPSG Changes Name to Ren, Unveils New Logo

INDIANAPOLIS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RenPSG, a leading innovator in reshaping today's philanthropic economy, today announced the company has changed its name to Ren. The shortened name simplifies the company's brand and reflects the prominence of the already heavily-used abbreviation.

Ren (PRNewswire)

The company has also unveiled its new logo that reflects the change in a simple lowercase "r" logo. The new look has already begun to be used in online and digital venues and will be used in company correspondence and advertising soon. The company's Indianapolis headquarters will also soon reflect the new look and feel.

"For over 35 years we have been committed to offering unparalleled customer service and industry expertise – all while closely listening to our customers," said Joe Fisher, President and CEO at Ren. "This shortened name and new look reflects exactly that – a common abbreviation that many of those around us have already used for years. We took a cue from our customers and determined this name change was a natural progression. We're the same company offering the same caliber of service and knowledge that's consistently praised in the industry."

Customers are encouraged to contact marketing@reninc.com with any questions regarding the name change.

About Ren

Ren is a driving force for powering people, ideas, and institutions for good. As a leading independent philanthropic solutions provider in North America, Ren supports more than $20 billion of assets, delivering the expertise, standards, and technology necessary to power growth and scale throughout the philanthropic economy. The country's most elite financial services firms, nonprofit organizations, and community foundations rely on Ren to provide online access for donors, professional advisors, and staff, to manage their planned gifts, including charitable trusts, donor-advised funds, pooled income funds, endowments, and private foundations. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ren holds an SOC 2 Type 1 certification that underscores its commitment to trust, security, compliance, and transparency. Visit www.reninc.com.

