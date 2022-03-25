SHATTER THE COURT: IN SPORT & IN LIFE, LACOSTE IS BREAKING BARRIERS AS OFFICIAL OUTFITTER FOR THE 2022 MIAMI OPEN

SHATTER THE COURT: IN SPORT & IN LIFE, LACOSTE IS BREAKING BARRIERS AS OFFICIAL OUTFITTER FOR THE 2022 MIAMI OPEN

Lacoste will be an active sponsor at this year's Miami Open, with consumer activations planned between March 21st and April 3rd in Miami

MIAMI, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Spring, Lacoste travels to Miami, Florida to bring its annual presence to the Miami Open as the official outfitter of the tournament. Lacoste returns this year in style, unveiling Shatter The Court, a series of consumer activations to bring a fresh perspective to the sport, for tennis lovers and the local Miami streetwear community.

LCSTE UNKNWN (PRNewswire)

The festivities kick off with a three-story experiential retail store at the Hard Rock Stadium. Inspired by Lacoste's vision to merge life, fashion and sport, the space offers guests a 360-degree shopping experience throughout all three levels.

The first floor is devoted to a Lacoste boutique, which features exclusive Lacoste Miami Open apparel as well as the looks seen at the Open on your favorite stars, available to purchase at the shop. The second floor debuts Atelier Lacoste, a customization station offering a collection of limited-edition patches and vinyl graphics that consumers can have heat-pressed on select Lacoste apparel purchased on-site. The multi-level experience tops off on the third floor with Chez René Lounge — an ode to the brand's founder and famed tennis star, René Lacoste, featuring refreshing cocktails and bites to relax, get out of the heat and watch the matches on the big screen.

"For this year's edition of the Miami Open, we're elevating our presence at the prestigious event, bringing an immersive, three-level experience that Lacoste fans and tennis devotees will love," said Robert Aldrich, Lacoste CEO. "Just as our founder, René Lacoste, pushed the boundaries of the sport, our Shatter the Court activation puts a unique twist on tennis style. We're playing at the intersection of fashion and sport and, in addition to some amazing tennis, visitors to the tournament these next two weeks will see the essence of Lacoste on full display."

For those unable to attend the Miami Open, but who still want to get in on the action, Lacoste has teamed up with Miami-based brand and retailer, UNKNWN , to take over its Wynwood boutique by transforming its on-site basketball court into two touch tennis courts for guests to enjoy. At night, the courts become glow courts, with black lights and UV-activated fluorescent paint, for a fresh and immersive tennis play experience. Customers can stop by to play a few rounds, or check out the limited-edition LCSTE UNKNWN capsule, available exclusively at the UNKNWN store in Miami.

In relation to Lacoste's ongoing partnership with UNKNWN, Robert Aldrich further notes that Lacoste "is excited and proud to reprise our partnership with UNKNWN, this time to extend our Shatter the Court activation to one of the top street fashion destinations in the city. Like Lacoste, UNKNWN trades in fashion and sport codes, making it the perfect place to present tennis style through a new lens."

Lacoste's presence at the 2022 Miami Open and corresponding consumer-facing events will run throughout the duration of the tournament, between March 21st and April 3rd. The Lacoste Hard Rock Retail Concept is located inside Hard Rock Stadium (347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33056) and open between 9 a.m. EST through end of final match (3/21 & 3/22), 10 a.m. EST to end of final match (3/23 - 3/31), and 11 a.m. EST to end of final match (4/1 & 4/2). The Lacoste UNKNWN experience is located at the Miami UNKNWN store (261 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127), open Mon-Sun 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. EST between 3/24 - 4/3.

ABOUT LACOSTE

Since the very first polo was created in 1933, Lacoste relies on its authentic sports heritage to spring optimism and elegance on the world thanks to a unique and original lifestyle for women, men and children.

At the juncture of sport and fashion, Lacoste frees us up, creates movement in our lives, and liberates our self-expression. In every collection, in every line, Lacoste's timeless elegance is captured through a combination of the creative and the classic. Since its beginnings, the crocodile's aura has grown more powerful with every generation who has worn it, becoming a rallying sign beyond style. Passed from country to country, from one generation to the next, from one friend to another, Lacoste pieces become imbued with an emotional connection that raises them to the status of icons.

The Lacoste elegance - both universal and timeless - brings together a large community, in which everyone respects and recognizes each other's values and differences

LACOSTE is an international brand from MF Brands Group, established in 98 countries, throughout a network of 1100 shops.

For further information on LACOSTE

https://corporate.lacoste.com/

Imagery HERE

Lacoste at Hard Rock Stadium (PRNewswire)

Lacoste Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lacoste