Brother International Corporation Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation is proud to announce today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has awarded Brother a five-star rating in CRN's 2022 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that offer innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating recognizes select vendors that go above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

(PRNewswire)

Brother International Corporation announced today a five-star rating in CRN's 2022 Partner Program Guide.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, CRN develops its annual Partner Program Guide to give the channel community a detailed look at the leading partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

The Brother Authorized Partner Program was selected for its commitment to supporting partners with innovative solutions. In 2020, Brother debuted a new, unified Partner Relationship Management platform to streamline its program and ensure partners can access resources from a centralized, digital-first portal. The Brother Partner Authorized Total Hub (PATH) is a one-stop shop to seamlessly manage and access tools and resources available, including access to the Brother Knowledge Center, product and solution details, marketing content, and much more. The portal builds upon Brother's existing program to provide critical support for its valued partner ecosystem.

"It's an honor to be recognized by CRN again this year. We're always striving to embody the Brother motto, 'At Your Side,' with our partners, customers, and within our own walls," said Stephanie DeSanto, Senior Partner Program Development Manager, Brother International Corporation. "Brother PATH was built to provide support to our partners' ecosystems digitally and to enable their businesses' to thrive. It was also created with ease of use in mind. Utilizing the PATH supports our partners success in selling, marketing and learning about Brother Products."

"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, and solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist them in growing their business."

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast, as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Brother International Corporation Contact:

Ashley Guido

Manager, PR and Influencer Marketing

ashley.guido@brother.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brother International Corporation