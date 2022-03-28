Janam Expands XM Product Line with Super-Versatile Rugged Mobile Computer

XM75+ speeds workflow and improves accuracy of input-intensive applications

ATLANTA, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MODEX 2022 -- Janam Technologies, a leading provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access solutions, today introduced its next-generation XM series rugged mobile computer for input-intensive applications. Leveraging the same purpose-built and proven design as Janam's XM75 key-based mobile computer, the new XM75+ delivers more power, performance and competitive advantage to warehouses, distribution and fulfilment centers and virtually any organization that wants to supercharge productivity, optimize workflow and improve accuracy.

Janam’s XM75+ rugged mobile computer makes it easy to capture business-critical information accurately and efficiently. As one of the only devices specially designed for input-intensive applications, XM75+’s compact form factor combined with larger keypad design delivers the ideal solution for organizations that want an easy-to-use keypad and large touch screen in the same device. (PRNewswire)

With a 4.3-inch touch screen and backlit numeric keypad, XM75+ is one of the only devices specially designed for mobile workers that prefer keypad and touch screen functionality in the same device. XM75+ offers backward compatibility with XM75 accessories, enabling Janam's global customer base to reuse existing technology while cost-effectively upgrading to the latest mobile computing platform.

As one of the lightest and most rugged devices in its class, XM75+ weighs only 10.5 ounces and is ergonomically designed to fit in the palm of your hand.

Powerful and easy to use, XM75+ supports Android 11 with Google Mobile Services and is upgradeable to future OS versions to provide extended product lifecycle.

XM75+ is equipped with a blazing-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor to enable longer battery life, support advanced graphics and deliver the most robust voice and data communications.

With the latest barcode scanning and 2D imager technology for unmatched scan speed and ultra-fast motion tolerance, integrated RFID and NFC reading capabilities and rear-facing camera with LED flash, XM75+ meets the diverse data capture needs of enterprise customers across multiple industries.

Offering the most reliable access to voice and data applications inside and out in the field, XM75+ supports the latest Wi-Fi enhancements including 2x2 Multiple-User Multiple Input Multiple Output (MU-MIMO) technology, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and cellular.

With IP67 sealing, as well as the ability to withstand 5 foot/ 1.5m drops to concrete, the rugged XM75+ is built to survive extreme temperatures, shocks and exposure to elements.

An optional trigger handle accessory is available for comfort and convenience in scan-intensive environments.

A standard 2-year warranty provides customers with both peace of mind and the level of service they require, at no additional cost, with optional Comprehensive Service plans available to those that want to further extend their mobile computing investment.

Harry B. Lerner, CEO, Janam Technologies

"The COVID-19 pandemic has put unprecedented pressures on the global supply chain. Businesses of all types and sizes have been forced to reinvent their processes to address product and labor shortages, elevated customer expectations and economic uncertainty. With Janam's continued focus on delivering the right features at the right price, XM75+ eliminates the need to choose between a keypad and touchscreen, providing ultimate flexibility to automate workflow, improve supply chain visibility and increase efficiency and productivity."

About Janam

Janam Technologies LLC is a leading provider of rugged, mobile computers and contactless access solutions. Small, light and affordable, Janam's handheld devices deliver powerful computing performance, superior barcode scanning, state-of-the-art NFC and proven ruggedness. Janam's contactless access solutions enable enterprises of all types and sizes to increase throughput, eliminate fraud, reduce costs and meaningfully improve the customer and associate experience. For more information, visit www.janam.com.

Products or services mentioned may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

