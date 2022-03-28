San Diego's Top REALTORS® Celebrate Circle of Excellence

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego real estate community gathered on Saturday, March 19 to celebrate the area's top REALTORS® and industry professionals for the Circle of Excellence awards at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. Hosted by the Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® in partnership with The San Diego Union-Tribune, over 900 guests enjoyed an evening of entertainment and networking, including a reception, dinner, dancing, a casino night for charity, and the awards presentations.

"The hard work of our members over the past year helped make homeownership a reality for thousands of residents throughout San Diego County," said SDAR President Chris Anderson. "The Circle of Excellence brought together all the superstars of our industry as we celebrated the outstanding professionalism and integrity that REALTORS® in our communities are known for."

As one of the largest and most progressive real estate associations in California, SDAR stays on the cutting edge of the industry to provide members the resources they need to serve their clients and grow their businesses. Each year, SDAR holds the Circle of Excellence to recognize top performers and bring the region's diverse group of REALTORS® together to network and share best practices.

The award ceremony included the Recognition of Excellence at the silver, gold, and platinum levels based on team and individual performance in units sold and/or sale volume; and the Awards of Excellence honored members who exemplified excellence and leadership amongst their peers. Winners were selected by a special panel made up of members of the real estate community, including board members from SDAR.

In total, attendees and achievers generated over $42 billion in sales and sold nearly 40,000 homes in 2021 – with award winners representing the top five percent of REALTORS® in San Diego County. All finalists were selected by category based on brokerage size and region. A casino night following the ceremony also raised over $1,000 for the Ambassadors Foundation, SDAR's non-profit organization dedicated to engaging REALTORS® and community partners.

To see a full list of the winners featured in the March 20 Sunday edition of The San Diego Union-Tribune click here. To view photos from the event, click here.

For more information, contact SDAR at (858) 715-8000 or email editor@sdar.com.

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and one of the largest local REALTOR® associations in California. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of home ownership, and we are dedicated to protecting private property rights. You can follow SDAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

