Alcami Expands Biopharma Storage at Masy BioServices

PEPPERELL, Mass., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced plans to expand its biostorage footprint at Masy BioServices. Joining the company's existing New England campus is a new 160,000 square-foot facility, purpose-built for cGMP pallet storage space at 15°C to 30°C.

"As the preferred provider of cGMP storage, this expansion adds additional secure and dedicated cGMP space to meet client demand and represents the latest step in our strategic growth initiatives," commented Patrick Walsh, Alcami Chairman & CEO.

Located in Amherst, N.H., the facility features state-of-the-art infrastructure and systems and will come online in three phases, with the first phase online next month with immediate capacity for over 7,000 pallets. Phase two is targeted to come online in the second half of 2022, which will double the capacity, with the remaining phase under review based on customer needs.

Masy BioServices, acquired by Alcami in December 2021, now operates four cGMP biostorage facilities near Boston, Massachusetts, offering secure and tightly controlled cGMP temperature storage from -135˚C to 70˚C, including all ICH stability conditions, for various materials including vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, cell banks, tissues, pharmaceutical compounds, and medical devices.

"We continue to expand across all Alcami service offerings and provide our customers reliable solutions for their clinical and commercial programs," commented Timothy Compton, Chief Business Officer at Alcami.

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging 675,000 ft² across five US-based scientific campuses, Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP biostorage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes Madison Dearborn Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com and masy.com .

