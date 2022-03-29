BALTIMORE SCHOOL BUS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Drivers, Monitors Look Forward to Negotiating First Union Contract

BALTIMORE, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers and monitors at Durham School Services in Baltimore have voted by a 94 percent margin to join Teamsters Local 570. The workers provide student transportation services for Baltimore public schools.

"The drivers and monitors at Durham School Services voted overwhelmingly for Local 570 representation," said Local 570 Secretary-Treasurer Sean Cedenio. "I look forward to working with them so they receive dignity, respect and fairness on the job. Local 570 will fight to accomplish this for our new members at Durham School Services."

"Congratulations to these workers who stood strong and fought hard to win union recognition," said Moe Jackson, Local 570 Vice President. "The courage, enthusiasm and solidarity from this group of people is inspiring. I know when these workers go to the bargaining table to negotiate their first contract they will do amazing work together."

Driver Ronda Budd and Monitor Laverne Harris both work at the facility and served on the organizing committee.

"We want across the board equal pay – for drivers and attendants," said Harris. "Whatever the highest pay rate is for drivers and attendants, all of the workers who have been there long enough should get that."

"I'm looking forward to sitting down with the company and discussing things, and the company hearing us," said Budd. "I'm pretty sure now we have their attention. I'm excited and looking forward to things changing for the better."

Teamsters Local 570 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Baltimore and the surrounding communities. For more information, go to https://www.team570.org/.

