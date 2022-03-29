CrossCountry Mortgage Announces Winner of $50,000 Grand Prize in Dedicated Dawgs Sweepstakes

Cleveland Browns Fan Bryan Stork Receives Day of Surprises During Visit to Team's CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea

CLEVELAND, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Browns fan Bryan Stork of Hilliard, Ohio, is the winner of the $50,000 grand prize in the CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) Dedicated Dawgs Sweepstakes. Bryan and his family were recently notified of the cash prize following a special behind-the-scenes tour and surprise reunion at the Browns' CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea. Cleveland-based CCM is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing retail mortgage lenders and the Official Mortgage Partner of the Cleveland Browns.

Through the sweepstakes, Bryan and his children were invited to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for an exclusive tour of the team's facility. While they arrived excited to see where and how their favorite team prepares for gamedays, they were surprised with two special moments. Upon entering the locker room, they were reunited with their wife and mother, Lisa Stork, who was flown to Cleveland by the USO following an extended deployment with the Air National Guard.

The surprises continued when Browns Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller, team mascot "Chomps" and a representative of CCM notified them of their $50,000 prize. The family also received an official Browns jersey and personal gift bags, all positioned in a locker featuring a "Bryan Stork" nameplate.

"Had we just come and taken a tour of the building, this would have been one of the greatest days of my life," Bryan said. "I didn't think I could be a bigger Browns fan but I sure am now."

Beyond the Storks' $50,000 grand prize, CCM distributed 95 additional Dedicated Dawgs Sweepstakes awards with a combined value of more than $40,000. These included an all-expenses-paid trip for two to last year's Browns game at New England, dozens of passes to enjoy a home game from the CrossCountry Mortgage Landing at FirstEnergy Stadium, tickets for a "Best Seat in the House" experience, Browns gear, and more.

"CrossCountry Mortgage is so proud to have been a part of this moment for this deserving family," said Laura Soave, Chief Brand Officer, CrossCountry Mortgage. "It's just one of the many ways we were able to elevate the fan experience, and we look forward to more great activations with the Browns this year."

