InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Social Distancing (BDH-117)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a wearable accessory to help you social distance and stay safe during the pandemic," said an inventor, from Owings Mills, Md., "so I invented the SAFE SPACE NECKLACE. My design would ensure that you remain at least 6 feet apart from others."

The invention provides an effective way to establish a 6 foot social-distancing safe zone. In doing so, it prevents others from coming too close during daily activities. As a result, it enhances safety and it increases situational awareness. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

