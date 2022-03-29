InventHelp Inventor Develops Timesaving Way to Make Pancakes (BEC-113)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and convenient accessory for making multiple pancakes," said an inventor, from Lincoln, R.I., "so I invented the PANCAKE PAN. My design eliminates the time associated with standing at the stove making one pancake at a time."

The patent-pending invention provides a timesaving way to make pancakes. In doing so, it offers an alternative to making individual pancakes on the stove. It also enables the user to make multiple pancakes simultaneously and it reduces messes. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BEC-113, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

