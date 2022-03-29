Nouri's Inner Immune, the First Immunobiotic Beverage in the US, Hits Store Shelves

Immuno-LP20 clinically proven to reduce upper respiratory tract infections and support gut health

DANA POINT, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nouri brings the first immunobiotic beverage to the US market with the launch of Inner Immune, a functional beverage that delivers Immuno-LP20, prebiotics, l-glutamine, daily vitamins and minerals to support gut health and the immune system. Inner Immune is set to disrupt the functional beverage industry as an immune supportive beverage with a science-backed formula designed to refresh, replenish and rehydrate you.

"Gut health is essential to human health," said Caroline Beckman, Nouri Founder and CEO. "The majority of US conventional interventions are focused on addressing symptoms after they start. I believe we have the capability and resources to change the narrative on health in America from reactive to proactive."

Inner Immune is an effective and accessible, all-in-one beverage without carbonation, calories or sugar. Designed to support the immune functionality of the gut, where 70% of the body's immune cells are located, the functional beverage provides a therapeutic dose of Immuno-LP20, a superpower immunobiotic microorganism that works to improve cellular immunity and has been shown to reduce the incidence and severity of Upper Respiratory Tract Infections. Immunobiotics are microbial strains that can beneficially regulate the immune system host.

Designed to tackle the gut health crisis caused by poor diet, excess antibiotic use, stress and other environmental factors, Inner Immune also provides a daily dose of essential vitamins including vitamin C, D, B6, and B12 in every delicious sip to help good bacteria in the gut flourish.

"Our team is excited to be pushing the boundaries with proactive health products that appeal to all consumers and will ultimately make people healthier and happier," continued Beckman.

Inner Immune is available in three thirst-quenching flavors including Orange Zest, Blackberry Lemon and Watermelon Lime and retails for $2.99 per unit, or $35.88 per 12-pack. Inner Immune can be purchased at regional retail stores and online nationwide.

For more information about Inner Immune or to purchase visit: www.dailynouri.com.

ABOUT NOURI

Nouri is a leading functional health company with the mission to develop solutions that empower consumers to take a proactive approach to gut and immune health. Nouri pioneered the use of two-in-one capsules containing probiotics and plant-based omega oil and is the first company in the United States to use a clinically proven immunobiotic in a ready to drink beverage. Nouri was founded by Caroline Beckman in 2018.

