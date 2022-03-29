Suzanne Mistretta Joins The Oakleaf Group as Director of Modeling & Analytics

BETHESDA, Md., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakleaf Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Suzanne Mistretta as Director of Modeling & Analytics. Founded in 2007, Oakleaf is a Data, Modeling, Capital Markets, Loan Review, and Risk Advisory firm for the mortgage and financial services industries. Ms. Mistretta will support Oakleaf in its efforts to deliver new service offerings and products and develop a new client base across the financial services industry.

Prior to joining Oakleaf, Ms. Mistretta worked for Fitch Ratings where she held several leadership roles, most recently leading the U.S. RMBS new issue ratings, surveillance, and research and modeling teams. She was also responsible for overseeing the development of Fitch's ratings criteria for new originations, re-performing loans, and non-qualified mortgages. Ms. Mistretta also published numerous special reports on the housing market and home price sustainability, as well as on mortgage industry trends, and has been an active participant in industry working groups.

Oakleaf's Managing Director of Modeling & Analytics, Maclean Amlalo, commented, "We're pleased to welcome Suzanne Mistretta to Oakleaf. Her 20+ years of experience in the U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities market and work at Fitch Ratings will be a tremendous asset. We will look forward to working together in the advancement of Oakleaf's service offerings and client base."

About The Oakleaf Group

The Oakleaf Group is a Mortgage advisory firm providing a diverse set of services, solutions and outsourced business processes to all mortgage industry segments. Founded in 2007 by mortgage industry veterans, our clients include originators, servicers, trustees, investors, aggregators and securitization sponsors, government entities and agencies, mortgage insurers, law firms, capital markets firms, banks, fintech firms, and industry service providers. Oakleaf's passion is to enhance the mortgage finance industry with data-driven, model-informed, analytics-enabled and operationally-rigorous services and solutions.

Media contact:

Tara Johnston

Tara.johnston@oakleaf.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Oakleaf Group