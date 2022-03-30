Concentric AB publishes Annual Report for 2021

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB published today the Annual Report for 2021 on www.concentricab.com and is available in both Swedish and English. See the link below to download the Annual Report.

The Annual Report is published in accordance with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). In accordance with the requirements of the ESEF, the Annual Report has been provided with XBRL tags. See the link below to download the ESEF files, in Swedish.

Link to Annual Report 2021:

Link to ESEF-Report in Swedish 2021:

This disclosure contains information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 8.00 CET on 30 March 2022.

