HUB Cyber Security Provides a Shareholders' Business Update

TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Limited (TASE: HUB), a Tel-Aviv based developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services ("HUB" or the "Company") announces today that the company intends to hold a virtual investor conference after publishing its financial statements for 2021. The conference will be held on Monday, April 4th, 2022.

The company will present all its business activities, including the status of the planned merger with the NASDAQ listed SPAC listed and the company's progress in sales and technology.

Until the conference's details are announced, the company's management asks to update the shareholders on the following issues to alleviate any misunderstanding or erroneous messages recently published by third parties that may mislead investors community:

HUB's business activity is progressing according to the company's estimates, with continuous business growth across all existing areas of activity expected to result in NIS 370 million in revenues for 2022. This expectation is based, inter alia, on transactions of cyber products and services, Confidential Computing, the company's existing backlog, and the acquisition transaction of Comsec (TASE ref no. 081019-01-2021, 098539-01-2021, 159387-01-2021) (the above mentioned revenue forecast does not include additional revenues from potential mergers and acquisitions that may be executed during fiscal year of 2022). Following the announcement of the merger of HUB with the NASDAQ-listed SPAC, the company's management wants to inform that the merger transaction is continuing as planned at the agreed value of $1.28 billion and is expected to be completed in the 3rd quarter of 2022 , as published in the Company's Informant Report (TASE ref no. 028539-01-2022). The transaction is on track, with SEC filing being in progress and the start of marketing to institutional investors in the United States that will be led by the Oppenheimer & Co Inc. investment bank. Upon completion of the merger, HUB shareholders are expected to hold between 81.3% of the merged company (if none of the $173 million in SPAC funds are redeemed) and approximately 92% (if there is a full redemption of SPAC funds). The company received irrevocable commitments for the PIPE investment of $50 million from Israeli and American institutional investors (TASE ref no. 028539-01-2022) for buying HUB common shares at the agreed value of $1.28 billion . That $50 million is the minimum investment required to complete the merger transaction (even in the case of full redemption of the $173 million of SPAC funds).

The company's management will clarify all the above points and other issues at the investor conference and answer investors' questions. Full details regarding the conference will be published this Sunday, April 3, 2022.

It should be clarified that the above information regarding the impact on the company's results in 2022, the execution of potential merger transactions, additional revenues derived from these transactions, and the completion of the SPAC's merger transaction, is deemed as forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law. There is no certainty that the company's estimations as aforesaid will be realized, in whole or in part, or that they will be realized differently than anticipated by the company, among other things, due to factors beyond the company's control.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Limited

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Limited ("HUB") was established in 2017 by veterans of the 8200 and 81 elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide.

