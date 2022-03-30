Leading Cryptocurrency Platform Celsius Adds Top Tech Talent with Guillermo Bodnar as CTO

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius, the leading global cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, announced today the appointment of Guillermo Bodnar as its Chief Technical Officer (CTO). Bodnar, who most recently served as Chief Solutions Officer at Globant, will be based in the San Francisco Bay Area and report to the CEO, Alex Mashinsky.

Celsius CTO Guillermo Bodnar (PRNewswire)

"I am excited for the opportunity to shape the future of finance and technology at Celsius." - Guillermo Bodnar

At Globant, Bodnar led the company's digital solutions strategy, built a global tech delivery footprint, and helped companies from different industries deliver customer-centric products and transformational programs. He also implemented the required IT functions, systems, and processes needed for the company's IPO.

"I've had a rewarding career in digital transformation, and crypto and blockchain technology is at the forefront of this revolution," he said. "I am excited for the opportunity to shape the future of finance and technology at Celsius."

Prior to his work at Globant, Bodnar was CIO of Arbinet, where he built the largest computer-based telecommunications exchange and trading platform, processing billions of transactions. He also built the compliance platform required for the company's IPO.

Celsius co-founder Nuke Goldstein, who will lead a new company initiative to be announced soon, welcomed Bodnar to the team. "Guillermo is the perfect leader to help Celsius scale its technical function and its global engineering presence," he said. "Having Guillermo as my technology partner gives me the freedom to focus on the future of Celsius."

Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, who founded Arbinet and worked there with Bodnar, shared similar enthusiasm.

"Since our time in telecom, I've seen Guillermo confidently lead technology teams through tough challenges," said Mashinsky. "I'm thrilled to work together again on the most important challenge of our careers: unlocking financial freedom for the next 100 million crypto users. At the same time, I can't wait to see the future of the Celsius take root and thrive under the leadership and care of Nuke."

About Celsius

Celsius helps over a million customers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

Media Contact: press@celsius.network

Celsius Network (PRNewsfoto/Celsius Network) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Celsius Network