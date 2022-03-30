Linqto Launches Share-Buying Program for Holders of Equity Shares in Private Technology Companies

Linqto extending unprecedented liquidity to employees of leading private companies via new "Linqto Buys Shares" initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto , the leading digital investment platform for private market securities, announced today the launch of its "Linqto Buys Shares" initiative. The program allows employees of select private companies to sell equity shares before their company goes public, providing unprecedented liquidity to these individuals without the need for a traditional exit.

"Early employees at leading private tech firms are often faced with a dilemma – they own significant equity in a company that has grown tremendously but have little to show for it in the way of meaningful wealth," said Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer at Linqto. "With this new program, we hope to help these people take advantage of their hard work rather than having to wait for an exit that may be years down the road."

Traditionally, employees holding equity shares or options in private companies have had to wait for a liquidity event like an initial public offering, SPAC merger, or an acquisition to unlock value. With the Linqto Buys Shares program, shareholders in private companies can access capital when they need it by selling shares to Linqto. Linqto in turn offers its members the opportunity to invest in those shares through Linqto's SPV platform.

Linqto boasts a strong portfolio of technology unicorn companies in which accredited investors can purchase equity stakes, including Ripple, Varo, WHOOP, Abra, Dapper Labs, BlockFi, Uphold, and Kraken. Nearly 40% of the companies listed on the platform in 2020 exited or are in the process of an exit. Exited companies include Coinbase, Innovium, Marqeta, Nerdwallet, Robinhood, and SoFi. Linqto offers the broadest marketplace of private companies for investment, and employees interested in selling their equity shares can visit this webpage to get in touch with the Linqto team.

"We've seen a clear trend of companies growing at tremendous rates while still private, but employees that hold shares in these firms know that equity is not income. Most stores don't accept shares as payments," said Susan Miller, Chief Growth Officer at Linqto. "Life events like the birth of a child, purchasing a home or sending a kid off to college can't wait, and for this reason we're pleased to provide optionality to these individuals when they need it most. Linqto is helping to turn shares into dreams."

