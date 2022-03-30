Prodport Announces $3.6M in Funding to Transform Product Detail Pages

SAN DIEGO and MUNICH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodport, a headless software platform for dynamic and personalized product detail pages, announced today that it has raised $3.6 million of funding from a syndicate of leading investors and entrepreneurs.

Prodport logo (PRNewswire)

Prodport, announced it has raised $3.6 million of funding from a syndicate of leading investors and entrepreneurs.

Founded in 2021, Prodport personalizes product pages to fit individual customers, transforming the last-mile customer experience and significantly increasing conversion rates. Headless and agnostic to any ecommerce platform, Prodport dynamically matches product content with customer intelligence to personalize product detail pages and increase conversion rates. Prodport is delivered via an intuitive solution, designed for easy collaboration between product and marketing teams for B2B and B2C product catalogs.

"Like our founding team, our investors bring significant experience and success in building, supporting, and scaling leading software companies in digital marketing, product experience, and e-commerce," said Hecht. "We're already seeing significant demand in the market, and this investment will fuel our team to deliver on what the market needs quickly."

The funding round was led by Praxis ( Matt Blodgett , former Series A investor/board member at Emarsys), Exuberance Capital ( Armin Dressler , former co-founder/CEO at Contentserv), and Ohad Hecht (Co-Founder & CEO, Prodport; former CEO, Emarsys) with co-investors including Steve Wietrecki (former Chief Revenue Officer, Klaviyo) and Alexander Thamm . The company will use the funding to hire new employees and further develop its capabilities. Armin Dressler (Chairman), Matt Blodgett, and Steve Wietrecki have joined the company's board of directors.

"The growth of low experience, transactional e-commerce has reached its limits. The future of e-commerce does not belong to Amazon and the likes, instead it belongs to the new generation of informed and relentlessly demanding customers. Prodport helps brands to fulfill customer expectations for tailor made product experiences with authentic content", said Armin Dressler.

About Prodport

Prodport delivers tailored product content at scale – adapting every product page to individual customers. Prodport was founded in 2021 and is proudly built and led by a global, distributed team in the U.S., Germany, India, and Spain. Learn more at http://www.prodport.com/ and follow Prodport on Twitter @Prodport3 and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prodport