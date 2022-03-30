US Residents can now purchase STX directly within the Hiro Wallet

Hiro partners with MoonPay and Transak to increase access to the Stacks ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiro , the go-to developer tools company for the builders of the Bitcoin economy, announced today that US residents can now buy STX, the native token of Stacks, directly through the Hiro Wallet browser extension with a credit card, debit card or bank transfer. This is made possible thanks to integrations with MoonPay , a leading crypto payments infrastructure provider and Transak , a global integration partner enabling fiat-to-crypto on-ramps worldwide. Through the Hiro Wallet, users can access dozens of applications built on Stacks, including mining CityCoins, minting NFTs, lending assets on a DeFi protocol, and more.

Stacks, the blockchain that makes Bitcoin programmable, brings fully expressive smart contracts to the world's original blockchain while maintaining Bitcoin's guiding principles of security and decentralization. Hiro tools make it possible for Stacks developers to unleash Bitcoin's full potential and create decentralized applications that grow the Bitcoin economy.

This is the first time STX will be available to US residents* through the Hiro Wallet, greatly increasing access to the Stacks ecosystem.

"Enabling STX purchases directly from our Hiro Wallet was a big priority for us," said Alex Miller, CEO of Hiro. "With help from our partners at Moonpay and Transak, we're able to bring that feature to US residents, and continue our mission of building the Bitcoin economy."

MoonPay is a financial technology company that builds payments infrastructure for crypto. Its on-and-off-ramp suite of products provides a seamless experience for converting between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies using all major payment methods, including debit and credit card, local bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 300+ leading wallets, websites, and applications to accept payments and defeat fraud.

Transak is a single integration for applications to enable fiat-to-crypto on-ramp from a global user base. It does so by providing API-driven fiat payment methods like Apple Pay, UPI, Bank Transfers, Debit/Credit cards in 120+ countries to on-ramp to 100+ crypto assets and abstracting away the complexity of user KYC, risk monitoring and compliance, payment methods and customer support.

Yet another wallet integration partner provider is scheduled to go live with US support in mid-April, further proof of the growing demand for Stacks and Hiro products.

About Hiro

Hiro, a public-benefit corporation, builds developer tools for Stacks so the world can build applications for Bitcoin. Together with Stacks, Hiro's suite of tools unlocks the full potential of Bitcoin through smart contracts, digital assets and decentralized applications. For more information, please visit: https://www.hiro.so/

*Some state restrictions may apply, including Hawaii, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, and the US Virgin Islands.

