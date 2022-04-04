CHIPS AHOY!® TEAMS UP WITH BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA TO LAUNCH "FOLLOW YOUR ART" CAMPAIGN WITH $1MM DONATION OVER THREE YEARS TO FUND ART PROGRAMS

"Follow Your Art" campaign helps more teens gain access to the artistic tools, resources, and inspiration they need to follow their art

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chips Ahoy! is a brand that is "Here for Happy" and recognizes that arts and creativity help many teens find their happy place. However, even before the pandemic, there was more than a 40% decrease in art funding since 20011. So Chips Ahoy! decided to step in and support its teen fans for whom the arts isn't just an elective or passion project – it's an essential part of making them happy every day. To ensure more teens have access to the tools, resources and inspiration to follow their art all the way to their happy place, Chips Ahoy! has teamed up with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) to launch the Follow Your Art campaign, committing to a $1MM donation to help fund BGCA art programs through 2024.

"We're proud to launch this campaign to help bring happiness to our fans – not just with our cookies, but from making a difference with one of their big passion points, the arts and self-expression – all while giving back to our communities through a great organization," said Julia Rosenbloom, Brand Manager, Chips Ahoy! at Mondelēz International. "The reality is that art education is being deprioritized and the Chips Ahoy!® Follow Your Art program was created to help give more teens access to arts programming they need and deserve. We hope this helps more teens find their happy place."

Helping Teens Find their Happy Place

To champion teens' artistic passions, Chips Ahoy! is releasing limited-edition cookies with blue coated candy pieces inspired by Boys & Girls Clubs of America's brand colors and packaging with designs inspired by six Boys & Girls Club teens, each of whom won a nationwide contest, giving them the opportunity to have their artwork featured on the brand's packaging. In addition, each winning member's Club received $2,500 from Chips Ahoy!. The packs will become available in Walmart this week and retailers nationwide by May.

In addition to the limited-edition cookies, in a true, art-inspired fashion, Chips Ahoy! hosted an immersive art experience for members of the Variety Boys & Girls Club in Los Angeles. Artist and poet Amber Vittoria led a painting class where she also spoke about her creative process and how making art brings her to her happy place. Also in attendance was celebrity and BGCA alum Mario Lopez, who benefitted from the organization's arts programming himself.

"I grew up in Boys & Girls Clubs of America, so the organization has a special place in my heart," said Mario Lopez. "I'm so appreciative of the work Chips Ahoy! is doing to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America and its members. I hope I was able to inspire members of the Variety Boys & Girls Club by telling them about my journey of developing my passion for theater."

"We are thrilled to team up with such an iconic brand and to have continued support from Club alumnus Mario Lopez. Together, we believe every teen deserves access to a robust arts education," said Jim Clark, president & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Chips Ahoy! is empowering our mission to enable youth to reach their full potential. We are honored to work alongside a brand who recognizes the arts as an essential pathway for young people to discover their passions and build a positive future."

How Else to Get Involved in the Follow Your Art Campaign

That's not all: For those with a shared passion for the arts and creativity who want to help make a positive impact on teens in the arts community, Chips Ahoy! is launching the Follow Your Art Sweepstakes, which triggers an additional $1 donation, up to $100,000, to BGCA art programs for every sweeps entry from April 4 – June 30, 20222.

Alongside the potential $100,000 donation, 20 grand prize winners will receive a $1,000 prize package to support them in pursuing their artistic passion, while 100 first prize winners will be gifted a $250 gift card to an online retailer that sells the necessary supplies to help them follow their art and passion.

There are two ways to enter the Follow Your Art sweepstakes:

Head to Twitter or Instagram to follow @chipsahoy and post a photo or video of the creative passion that makes you happiest – whatever it may be—with the hashtags #cafollowyourart and #sweepstakes.

Visit CAFollowYourArt.com to complete the registration form, and tell us the creative passion that makes you happy.

For Official Rules for the sweepstakes, and to learn more about the Follow Your Art campaign, head to CAFollowYourArt.com and follow the brand on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @ChipsAhoy. You can learn more about the campaign and sign up to volunteer or donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of America via the Follow Your Art website.

2NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER CHIPS AHOY! FOLLOW YOUR ART SWEEPSTAKES. Promotion starts 12:00 am ET on 4/4/2022 and ends 11:59 pm ET on 6/30/2022. Open to residents of the 50 United States, D.C., & Puerto Rico 13 and older. For Official Rules, entry limitations, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit www.cafollowyourart.com. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Mondelēz Global LLC, East Hanover, NJ 07936.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

