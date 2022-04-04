Connectria Becomes an AWS Premier Consulting Partner

ST. LOUIS, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectria, a leading Amazon Web Services (AWS) managed services provider with specialized IBM skills and over two decades of supporting highly compliant workloads, announced it has become an AWS Premier Consulting Partner.

Achieving this status places Connectria in a select group of top AWS Partner Network (APN) members and differentiates it as an AWS Partner who consistently demonstrates expertise in understanding customer needs and helps them architect, build, migrate, modernize, and manage workloads on AWS. The majority of Connectria's AWS clients adhere to regulatory compliance such as HITRUST, HIPAA, GDPR and PCI.

"Becoming an AWS Premier Consulting Partner is a tremendous accomplishment and a testament to our ongoing commitment to helping customers harness the value of AWS. Our deep expertise with security and compliance, IBM Power Systems, and an ever-expanding eco-system of AWS products and services is at the heart of our success in helping customers innovate and transform their business in ways never before imagined," said Amar Patel, Chief Executive Officer at Connectria.

To achieve AWS Premier Consulting tier, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Consulting Partners also have a strong team of AWS trained and certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

"Connectria is honored to be an AWS Premier Consulting partner after several years of incredible growth," said Troy Mitchell, Director Strategic Alliances at Connectria. "Through the continued work with AWS and our multi-million-dollar investment in an IBM low-latency hybrid solution, Connectria is enabling companies to reimagine their business while offering near-term solutions to drive business continuity and value."

The Journey to Becoming a Premier Partner

Connectria was founded as an infrastructure consulting firm in 1996 and entered the Hosting Market in 1998. Its primary goal was to help businesses strengthen their security and compliance posture with IBM I and AIX. Connectria has continued to grow and evolve by investing in emerging markets and new technologies.

Connectria began its journey with AWS in 2013 as a launch partner for their Managed Service Provider (MSP) program and in less than a year became an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. After years of managed service growth, Connectria acquired WSM International in 2019 to add professional services capabilities and deliver cloud migration and digital transformation services for organizations of all sizes.

In 2020, Connectria achieved AWS Migration Consultancy Competency status, highlighting its ability to support large scale cloud migration projects. Today, Connectria proudly serves over 1,000 customers across 35 countries who use AWS. Connectria is also an AWS Healthcare Consulting Competency Partner, AWS DevOps Consulting Competency Partner, and AWS Migration Consulting Competency Partner.

In 2021, Connectria made a $2 million investment in two new data centers to enable an innovative, low latency hybrid cloud with AWS and IBM Power Systems. This solution enables IBM Power Systems customers to address skill and staffing challenges, support data center exit strategies with a simple lift, and shift motion and provide opportunities to modernize business critical workloads.

Customers around the world choose Connectria to confidently move mission critical workloads running on IBM Power Systems in their on-premises data centers to cloud. They enjoy the peace of mind that comes with our 25+ years of hosting and managed services experience while leveraging the benefits of AWS and funding programs to improve total cost of ownership (TCO).

Our history of customer satisfaction, as evidenced by its consistently above industry average our Net Promoter Score, showcases our customer first approach and our ability to exceed customer expectations. Becoming an AWS Premier Consulting Partner further demonstrates Connectria's commitment to delivering a world class experience through a comprehensive consulting and managed services practice, an innovative IBM hybrid cloud solution with AWS, and deep bench of experts.

About Connectria

Founded in 1996, Connectria helps businesses realize their cloud vision with end-to-end hosting and managed services for public cloud and IBM Power Systems. Backed by industry-leading SLAs and an award-winning, customer-centric culture, Connectria is the largest IBM i (AS/400) cloud provider in North America, recognized as an IBM business partner with demonstrated excellence driving business growth and now recognized as a cloud leader in delivering end-to-end cloud migration, development, and managed services.

