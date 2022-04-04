New partnership gives companies an edge in attracting and retaining talent in the most competitive job market in history

CHICAGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hunt Club , the talent company revolutionizing hiring for fast-growing digital companies, announces a strategic partnership with Parentaly - a rapidly growing startup helping companies large and small turn parental leave into a competitive advantage. Parentaly also announces their $1.4 Million Seed Round to successfully prepare employees and their teams to thrive during parental leave.

Hunt Club Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hunt Club) (PRNewswire)

Hunt Club and Parentaly Join Forces to Help Companies Adopt Equitable Parental Leave Programs

Hunt Club and Parentaly have joined forces to help companies attract and retain talent through actionable initiatives, such as more thoughtful parental leave programs. In fact, more than 30% of Hunt Club's customers have asked for ideas on differentiated parental leave solutions. Demand for Parentaly is skyrocketing, and they are currently working with many of the biggest brands in tech and consumer such as Zoom, Best Buy, Snap, Ro, Handshake, Alma, Hunt Club, and a list of other premier organizations.

As innovative leaders in the talent and people/HR markets, Hunt Club and Parentaly are both committed to helping companies secure a competitive edge in creating desirable and equitable work environments for parents. Through their partnership, Hunt Club's customers will gain direct access to Parentaly, driving the adoption of parental leave programs that meet the expectations of families across the U.S.

With a talent market that's hotter than ever, the process of identifying, sourcing, and securing a diverse pool of top candidates in line with the hiring demands of a scaling business is one of the biggest challenges for early and growth-stage companies. And the pandemic has made it even more difficult, accelerating a global talent shortage. This shift has put candidates in the driver's seat, allowing them to choose where they work – which is increasingly based on not just pay, but also competitive benefits packages.

At the same time, companies are struggling to retain the talent they already have. In November 2021, 4.5 million employees voluntarily quit their jobs - the highest employee attrition ever recorded. Employees are leaving for multiple reasons, including caregiving responsibilities and better pay, benefits and flexibility. For employers, the loss of a key employee can cost a business both considerable time and money, and therefore it is ever more important for companies to provide strong, diverse benefits to attract and retain the best talent.

In response, companies are increasing their paid parental leave policies. But resources to effectively guide parental leave programs are missing from the equation. Despite companies making a massive investment in their people, this approach of "policy without program" leads to employees who are unnecessarily stressed by the lack of process, inconsistent guidance and potential career disruption or regression. And as a result, the employer endures decreased productivity, business disruption, and costly attrition.

Parentaly is reducing this friction, offering effective step-by-step strategies and standardized programs to help employers and their employees successfully ensure business continuity. "At our core, we are transforming what is normally considered a 'disruptive' event, into a powerful moment for both the business and the careers of the working parent. The stories of success are incredible – our alumni are using the forcing function of their parental leave to accelerate business milestones, cut out unnecessary work, and return from parental leave in much more motivating and satisfying roles – all while strengthening the underlying business," says Allison Whalen, co-founder and CEO of Parentaly.

Parentaly provides a cohesive and scalable solution that seamlessly blends 1:1 and group coaching with proprietary content to make sure parents can prepare for leave, and get integrated back into the workplace when they return to work. Their curriculum is delivered via a custom dashboard that includes planning templates, modules, best practices, and resources related to home, career and productivity. The programs are designed to minimize the stress and potential career regression for the employee while helping to support the company's internal transition teams as well.

"Parentaly is paving the way in helping organizations acknowledge and prioritize the essential need for better parental leave programs. Their mission aligns with the work we do at Hunt Club every day, to solve the next generation of talent challenges. Legacy companies who don't rethink the benefits they offer their talent are going to be lapped by those proactively introducing new ways to improve the life of their team,' says Nick Cromydas, CEO and Co-Founder of Hunt Club. "Parentaly solves a very direct problem with our customer base - and a much broader barrier to scaling businesses. We are thrilled to work with Parentaly to help parents in the workforce acclimate to the dramatic life change that happens when you welcome your new little one to the world!"

Together, Hunt Club and Parentaly are solving key challenges facing both employees and employers, by providing a scalable parental leave solution that supports the entire ecosystem. Their $1.4 Million Seed Round will enable Parentaly to hire for key roles, invest in high priority growth and product initiatives, and build out their bench of Parentaly-trained career coaches. Hunt Club executives invested in the round and helped lead the syndicate with key angels such as Godard Abel, Nick Cromydas (Hunt Club), Kim Walsh (former HubSpot executive), former Glassdoor executives, along with 81 Collection and Network Ventures participating in the round. As part of the strategic partnership, Nick Cromydas will join the board.

ABOUT HUNT CLUB

Hunt Club is a talent company revolutionizing hiring for fast-growing digital companies. By leveraging the power of relationships, Hunt Club's technology transforms thousands of subject matter experts into the world's most powerful talent network. Hunt Club has built a growing professional network of over 6 million candidates and 13,000 business leaders, made up of entrepreneurs, executives, innovators, investors, and team leaders, who help introduce and connect top talent, delivering the most efficient and effective hiring experience for employers and candidates. https://www.huntclub.com/

ABOUT PARENTALY

Parentaly turns parental leave into a competitive advantage for companies by supporting their expecting parent employees through one of life's most transformative experiences. From pre-leave planning to return-to-work re-onboarding, Parentaly offers career-focused coaching and content designed to set employees and businesses up for success. The Parentaly program ensures that all expecting parents can take their full leave without the stress of career disruption. https://www.parentaly.com/

Parentaly Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hunt Club