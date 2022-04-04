Maggie Q's ActivatedYou Recognizes National IBS Awareness Month. Recommends Their Best Selling Product, Morning Complete To Support Gut Health.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is powerful dietary supplement supporting well-balanced microbiome health

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- April is National IBS Awareness Month, and ActivatedYou founder Maggie Q urges you, like she did for herself, to prioritize your gut health. In order to improve your microbiome, ActivatedYou and Maggie Q recommend eating a diet rich in fiber and whole foods, taking supplements, and committing to regular exercise and moments of recharge.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is the perfect powerful dietary supplement blend to support your gut health with its custom selected blend of nutrients. A combination of prebiotics, probiotics, and green superfoods, Morning Complete can help regulate your digestive system while revving up your metabolism for a healthier weight and happier life.

What Is ActivatedYou Morning Complete?

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is an apple cinnamon-flavored wellness supplement that is perfect for anyone wanting to help their gut and easily optimize their overall health. Designed to be mixed in water or a smoothie, it is simple to add into your daily routine and is a complete 'wellness in a glass' thanks to the potent blend of ingredients in its formula. ActivatedYou Morning Complete contains eight unique wellness blends, all aimed at helping your body protect itself against oxidative stressors, supporting healthy liver and cellular function, and supporting a healthy digestive tract. Morning Complete's prebiotic and probiotic blend also helps regulate your good gut bacteria and replenish it for enhanced digestive function and overall health. Overall, ActivatedYou Morning Complete is the perfect powerful daily wellness drink to add to your daily routine to support your gut and overall wellness.

What Are The Ingredients In ActivatedYou Morning Complete?

Prebiotic and High Fiber Blend – Known as the "fertilizer" of your microbiome, prebiotics feed the good bacteria in your gut. The prebiotic blend includes chicory root fructooligosaccharides and cinnamon bark.*

Green Superfoods Blend – These greens — including spinach, broccoli, kale, mulberry leaf extract, alfalfa leaf, and barley grass — contain nutrients your body needs to help you sail through your busiest days without energy crashes. *

Metabolic Enhancing Blend – Green tea leaf extract, ginger root, white tea leaf extract, turmeric root extract, bitter melon fruit extract, and black pepper fruit help support a healthy metabolism and burn fat efficiently.*

Antioxidant Blend – Lycium berry, pomegranate fruit extract, and Polygonum cuspidatum root extract (50% resveratrol) are all superstars in helping your body fight off environmental toxins.*

Sugar Balancing Support – Formulated to help your body function and perform at peak levels, this blend features gymnema sylvestre leaf, fennel seed, and pine bark extract.*

Adaptogen Blend – Helping support your body's ability to respond to stress while fighting off fatigue, adaptogens in Morning Complete include astragalus root extract, rhodiola rosea root extract, and DIM (diindolylmethane).*

Cellular Function and Liver Support – Organic aloe vera leaf and milk thistle seed extract are found to support your body's natural mitochondrial and detoxification functions.*

Probiotic Blend – This drink provides a boost of probiotics to your system in the form of 9 different probiotic strains – B. coagulans, L. gasseri, L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus, B. bifidum, B. longum, L. acidophilus, L. casei, S. thermophilus — to help populate your digestive system with beneficial bacteria.*

How To Use ActivatedYou Morning Complete

The suggested use of ActivatedYou Morning Complete is to simply mix a scoop of the delicious easy-dissolve powder with the drink of your choice. ActivatedYou suggests mixing it with 8oz water or iced green tea.

Where to Buy ActivatedYou Morning Complete

ActivatedYou Morning Complete can be purchased on the ActivatedYou website for $79 with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, the founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, and actor — best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition. At this point, Maggie knows more about how to look and feel your best than most nutritionists or dieticians! And that's what inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou . In her latest onscreen project, Maggie Q stars in the 2022 FOX comedy series, Pivoting. For latest news, follow @maggieq .

About ActivatedYou™

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, and Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. The team at ActivatedYou believes that in order to help someone, you need to treat them as a whole person – mind, body, and spirit. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic , AdrenaLife , Active Enzyme , and Mito Vitality .

To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, and @ActivatedYou on Twitter.

