Spin Master Corp. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022 and Introduce New Segment Reporting

Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders May 5, 2022

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master" or the "Company") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, will report its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and introduce new segment reporting aligned with each of its creative centers: Toys; Entertainment and Digital Games.

The three creative centres were established at the end of 2020, reflecting the convergence of play across physical products, entertainment media and digital games, providing Spin Master the opportunity to create holistic and integrated play experiences. The creative centre structure also creates a strong platform for strategic investments, organic and acquisition-driven growth focused around delivering significant long-term value to shareholders.

Spin Master is now expanding and realigning its financial reporting segment structure to better reflect how the Company's operating segments results will be organized for decision-making purposes and for assessing the drivers of the Company's performance.

Spin Master will also provide historical data for the new segment reporting structure for the 2021 year.

Q1 2022 Conference Call

Max Rangel, Global President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Segal, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (ET).

The call-in numbers for participants are (647) 792-1240 or (800) 437-2398. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via Spin Master's website at http://www.spinmaster.com/events.php. Following the call, both an audio recording and transcript of the call will be archived on the same website page for 12 months.

2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Spin Master's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will take place on Thursday May 5, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. (ET), and will be held via live audio webcast online at https://meetnow.global/MAP7NAZ. Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have the opportunity to attend the meeting online in real time, ask questions and vote through the live webcast.

Shareholders or guests will not be able to attend this year's meeting in person. To ensure that Shareholders' votes are cast, we ask each Shareholder to vote in advance by one of the methods described in Spin Master's management information circular in respect of the meeting (available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and also on the following website at www.envisionreports.com/YSPQ2022).

2022 Virtual Investor Event

The Company will host a virtual Investor Event on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EST. The meeting will be hosted by Max Rangel, Global President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Segal, Chief Financial Officer, and will include senior leaders from the Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games creative centers:.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

