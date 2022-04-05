AIkido Pharma Announces Strategic Investment in MasterClass

Masterclass Provides Members Access to Pre-Recorded Lectures by Top Experts

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has secured an early equity interest in privately-held Yanka Industries, Inc., doing business as MasterClass (https://www.masterclass.com/). MasterClass is self-described as the "streaming platform where the world's best come together so anyone, anywhere, can access and be inspired by their knowledge and stories. With an annual membership, members get unprecedented access to 150+ instructors and classes across a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more." (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/masterclass-announces-professional-streamer-tyler-ninja-blevins-to-teach-how-to-become-a-streamer-in-30-days-301497337.html).

In a December 21, 2021 article entitled "30 Startups We Think Could Go Public in 2022," Crunchbase news stated, "it wouldn't be a big surprise to see San Francisco-headquartered MasterClass dipping a toe in the public markets in coming months. The online education platform offers courses on a broad array of topics and features well-known figures including Malala Yousafzai, Spike Lee, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Ringo Starr. It reportedly had a valuation around $2.75 billion in May, more than tripling in value in the course of a year." (https://news.crunchbase.com/news/2022-startup-ipo-predictions-stripe-klarna-plaid-instacart-thrasio/).

Anthony Hayes, CEO of Aikido, stated, "The extraordinary content provided by MasterClass truly reflects its name. We are amazed by the broad spectrum of topics and sheer number of prominent and renowned experts who have recorded the lectures provided by MasterClass's service. We are thrilled to be a part of this exceptional company, especially considering the potential it provides for value creation for our shareholders. As some sectors of the market begin to slow down, we are constantly looking for opportunities that will augment shareholder value."

In its news announcements, MasterClass has described itself as follows:

"ABOUT MASTERCLASS

"Founded in 2015, MasterClass makes it possible for anyone to learn from the best. With MasterClass, step into Anna Wintour's office, Timbaland's recording studio, and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Improve your serve with Serena Williams, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and leave the atmosphere with Chris Hadfield. Hundreds of video lessons from 85+ of today's most brilliant minds are available anytime, anywhere on iOS, Android, desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Roku devices with the All-Access Pass ($180/year). Subscribe to greatness with MasterClass."

"MasterClass's current roster of classes includes:

"Business: Howard Schultz (business leadership), Anna Wintour (creativity and leadership), Sara Blakely (self-made entrepreneurship), Bob Iger (strategy and leadership), Chris Voss (art of negotiation), Goodby and Silverstein (advertising and creativity), Robin Roberts (effective and authentic communication)

"Culinary Arts: Gordon Ramsay (cooking), Alice Waters (home cooking), Thomas Keller (cooking techniques), Wolfgang Puck (cooking), Dominique Ansel (French pastry), James Suckling (wine appreciation), Aaron Franklin (Texas BBQ), Massimo Bottura (Italian cooking), Gabriela Cámara (Mexican cooking), Lynnette Marrero and Ryan Chetiyawardana (mixology)

"Film and Television: Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Martin Scorsese (filmmaking), Ron Howard (directing), Spike Lee (filmmaking), Mira Nair (independent filmmaking), Jodie Foster (filmmaking), Ken Burns (documentary filmmaking), Helen Mirren (acting), Samuel L. Jackson (acting), Judd Apatow (comedy), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Shonda Rhimes (writing for television), Natalie Portman (acting), David Lynch (creativity and filmmaking)

"Lifestyle: Bobbi Brown (makeup and beauty), RuPaul (self-expression and authenticity), Kelly Wearstler (interior design), Ron Finley (gardening)

"Music and Entertainment: Steve Martin (comedy), Christina Aguilera (singing), Usher (performance), Reba McEntire (country music), Herbie Hancock (jazz), Deadmau5 (music production), Armin van Buuren (dance music), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), Tom Morello (electric guitar), Carlos Santana (art and soul of guitar), Timbaland (producing and beatmaking), Penn & Teller (magic), Itzhak Perlman (violin), Danny Elfman (music for film), Sheila E. (drumming and percussion)

"Writing: James Patterson (writing), David Mamet (dramatic writing), Judy Blume (writing), Malcolm Gladwell (writing), R.L. Stine (writing for young audiences), Margaret Atwood (creative writing), Dan Brown (writing thrillers), Neil Gaiman (storytelling), Billy Collins (poetry), David Baldacci (writing thrillers), Joyce Carol Oates (short story writing), David Sedaris (storytelling and humor)

"Photography: Annie Leibovitz (photography), Jimmy Chin (adventure photography)

"Design and Fashion: Frank Gehry (architecture), Diane von Furstenberg (how to build a fashion brand), Marc Jacobs (fashion design)

"Sports and Games: Serena Williams (tennis), Stephen Curry (shooting, ball-handling, and scoring), Garry Kasparov (chess), Daniel Negreanu (poker), Phil Ivey (poker strategy), Simone Biles (gymnastics), Misty Copeland (ballet)

"Politics and Society: Jane Goodall (conservation), Bob Woodward (investigative journalism), Karl Rove and David Axelrod (political campaign strategy), Paul Krugman (economics and society), Doris Kearns Goodwin (U.S. presidential history and leadership)

"Science and Technology: Chris Hadfield (space exploration), Will Wright (game design), Neil deGrasse Tyson (scientific thinking and communication)

"For more information, please visit www.masterclass.com."

(See, e.g., https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/masterclass-raises-100-million-in-series-e-funding-301062884.html)

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

