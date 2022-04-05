Court TV to bring cameras into the court room for Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial

ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Court TV, the free multi-platform network devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials, will work with local court officials as the pool feed provider for the widely-discussed defamation lawsuit involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Court TV cameras will provide viewers unobstructed and unbiased views of the proceedings. Depp is suing Heard for libel after she published an opinion piece which the actor's lawyers say falsely implies she was abused by Depp when the pair were married. The case is scheduled to begin on April 11 in Virginia.

"Court cases that are as high-profile as this one often create a lot of noise, and it can be difficult for viewers to break through these distractions to have a clear picture of the facts, but that's where we come in," said Ethan Nelson, Acting Head of Court TV. "Between the camera feed directly from the courtroom and our first-class lineup of talent, Court TV will be the true source of an unbiased, down-the-middle perspective of the trial as it unfolds."

Court TV's on-air team – with extensive journalism and legal backgrounds – includes anchors Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant, Michael Ayala, Ted Rowlands and Ashley Willcott, along with correspondents Julia Jenaé, Chanley Painter and Joy Lim Nakrin. They are frequently joined by the country's brightest attorneys, most experienced investigators and experts who provide legal insights, opinion, discussion and debate.

Court TV has previously led the charge for media access and served as the pool feed while providing extensive on the ground coverage for recent milestone legal cases including those involving Derek Chauvin, Kim Potter and the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

