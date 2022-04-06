Advertise
AKC REUNITE REACHES $1 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR ADOPT A K-9 COP PROGRAM

Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago

- Grants Matched Through Adopt A K-9 Cop Program -

RALEIGH, N.C., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has awarded over $1 million in grants through its AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program. Funds were raised by contributions from AKC dog clubs and community members, with AKC Reunite matching donations at a three-to-one ratio.

"AKC Reunite is so thankful to be in the position to help so many K-9 units around the country," said AKC Reunite CEO Tom Sharp. "The response to this grant program has been amazing and we look forward to its continued positive impact."

The most recent grants the helped Adopt A K-9 Cop reach the $1 million mark are:

State

Police Department(s)

Kentucky

Shepherdsville Police Department

North Dakota

Wahpeton Police Department

The Adopt a K-9 Cop program allows AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs, AKC affiliated organizations and the public, three-to-one, up to $7,500 per grant. These donations help police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs. Many of the police dogs acquired with the help of these grants are used as patrol dogs as well as detection dogs, helping to locate narcotics, explosives and/or evidence.

The grants donated in 2022 went to the following police departments:

State

Police Department(s)

California                                            

Riverside Police Department

Florida

Tampa International Airport Police Department

Hernando County Sheriff's Department

Georgia

City of Carrollton Police Department

Rochelle Police Department

Barnesville Police Department

Iowa

Lyons County Sheriff's Office

Mapleton Police Department

Ida County Sheriff's Office

Kentucky

Todd County Sheriff's Office

Massachusetts

Methuen Police Department

Minnesota

Aitkin Police Department

Anoka County Sheriff's Office

Wright County Sheriff's Office

Beltrami County Sheriff's Office

Chisago County Sheriff's Office

Mississippi

Southern Mississippi Correctional Institute

Flowood Police Department

North Carolina

Rocky Mount Police Department

Nashville Police Department

Waynesville Police Department

Maggie Valley Police Department

Jackson County Police Department

Sylva Police Department

New Jersey

Manchester Township Police Department

Mount Laurel Police Department

New York

Wallkill Police Department

Town of Warwick Police Department

Orange County Sheriff's Department

Town of Carmel Police Department

Ramapo Police Department

Stanford Police Department

Town of Chester Police Department

Ohio

Mansfield Police Department

Oklahoma

Cleveland Police Department

Pennsylvania

Lower Moreland Township Police Department

Cheltenham Township Police Department 

Upland Police Department

South Carolina

Edgefield County Sheriff's Department

Texas

Humble Police Department

Conroe Police Department

Wills Point Police Department

Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4

Baytown Police Department

Greenville Police Department

Houston Police Department

Taylor County Sheriff's Department

Virginia

Lee County Sheriff's Department

Wisconsin

Milwaukee Police Department

Prescott Police Department

Polk County Sheriff's Department

Jackson County Police Department

Wyoming

Albany County Sheriff's Department

Contributing clubs for these donations include the United States Police Canine Association, Raleigh Kennel Club, Kennel Club of Philadelphia, Delaware County American Kennel Club, Augusta Kennel Club, Baytown Kennel Club, Louisville Kennel Club, Kennel Club of Riverside and Conroe Kennel Club.

A total of 154 Adopt a K-9 Cop grants have been awarded since the inception of the program. Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop program and see pictures and stories of dogs already donated at https://www.akcreunite.org/k9/.

AKC Reunite
The way home for lost pets.

AKC Reunite, an affiliate of the American Kennel Club®, is the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States. Since 1995 AKC Reunite has helped pet owners reunite with their lost animals via identification and 24/7 pet recovery specialists, enrolling over 9 million companion animals and recovering more than 500,000 lost pets. AKC Reunite microchips are a popular choice of pet professionals throughout the country for permanent pet identification.

AKC Reunite has donated more than $10 million since 2002 for pet-related causes including disaster preparedness and relief like the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donation program. AKC Reunite also provides free recovery service enrollment for all active service, military, and law enforcement K-9 dogs.  For more information visit www.akcreunite.org or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/akcreunite).

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akc-reunite-reaches-1-million-in-grants-for-adopt-a-k-9-cop-program-301518974.html

SOURCE AKC Reunite

