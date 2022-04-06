FEMALE-FOUNDED MEDMODEL EXPANDS TO LOS ANGELES, TRANSFORMING THE WAY MEDICAL AESTHETIC PROVIDERS FIND QUALIFIED, DIVERSE TRAINING MODELS

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedModel, an application platform that solves one of the most pervasive challenges faced by medical aesthetics practices today - the lack of an available and diverse set of models to train on - has announced its expansion into the Los Angeles and Orange County markets and is currently accepting new medical models to add to its extensive database in those areas.

A first-of-its-kind platform founded in 2021 by medical aesthetics industry veteran, Jennifer Handler, MedModel provides a digital concierge service that connects top providers with training models in exchange for free treatment. By utilizing its searchable database, medical aesthetics practices can effectively fill training needs for injectable wrinkle reducers, facial fillers, and POD threads by selecting specific features including ethnicity, age, and specific treatments, streamlining the process of securing qualified models and ensuring that valuable training time is productive.

"I like to think of it as Bumble™ for the medical aesthetic industry," says Jen Handler, founder of MedModel. "The medical aesthetics facial injectable market is a $6.2 billion industry in the U.S. and one of the least known facts about it are the rigorous, on-going training requirements for even the most experienced physicians and injectors to refine their skills and perfect new techniques. Successful training requires models, but finding the right ones is often time consuming, expensive, and frustrating for providers. Conversely, there can be a significant barrier to entry for many people interested in medical aesthetic treatment due to cost. MedModel solves those problems by safely connecting top providers with a database of qualified models in their area."

Prospective models create a free MedModel profile by downloading the app, answering a series of questions, and submitting photos that give a clear view of various angles of the face. Once subscribed, profiles are available to view by subscribing providers and filtered according to their specific training criteria.

"Creating a profile contains no risk. The model has total control when it comes to accepting a training request and they can view provider profiles via the MedModel app," says Handler. "All subscribing providers must submit their National Prescriber Number and website information to be included on the MedModel app and training is overseen by experienced injectors or is conducted by experienced injectors looking to refine their skill set."

All consent is managed directly between the provider and the model.

MedModel is currently in Los Angeles, Orange County, New York, San Francisco, San Diego, and Austin, with future expansion planned throughout 2022.

