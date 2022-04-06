MJV Innovation's Design Driven Data Science Book Helps Companies Fully Maximize Their Data

ATLANTA, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MJV Technology & Innovation's book "Design Driven Data Science" has become a leading resource for IT leaders and innovators on turning business data into valuable assets. The book aims to provide a framework for data analysis, team infrastructure, scientific process design and data privacy and security.

"The Design Driven Data Science book is one of the most important tools for enhancing your organization's data science practices," says MJV Innovation CEO Mauricio Vianna. "We are living in a time when it has never been more important to base business decision-making on the right actionable data."

As a global leader in design thinking, MJV shares practices in the book on integrating data science and design thinking to create superior customer experiences and agile business strategies. It equips business leaders with ideas, processes and MJV's cutting edge methodologies for becoming a data leader in your industry.

The book can be downloaded for free at: https://www.designdrivendatasciencebook.com/

About MJV Technology and Innovation

MJV Technology and Innovation is a leading global consulting and development firm specializing in digital transformation. The firm serves Fortune 500 clients including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP, Cartier, and more in implementing data-driven innovation and strategies, including design thinking, ESG practices, consumer experiences, and data analytics. The firm was founded in 1997 and has locations across the US, Europe, and Latin America.

View original content:

SOURCE MJV Technology & Innovation