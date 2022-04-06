Nashville uBreakiFix® Stores Rebrand to Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- uBreakiFix® tech repair stores across greater Nashville have rebranded to Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ . The stores will continue to offer professional fixes for most everyday tech devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, game consoles and more.

The new branding is a nod to the stores' parent company, Nashville-based global tech care company Asurion® , which acquired uBreakiFix in 2019. In 2021, uBreakiFix announced plans to rebrand all U.S. stores to Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions throughout 2022.

"uBreakiFix stores have been a part of this community since 2015, when the first Nashville-area locations opened in Vanderbilt Square and Brentwood," said Larry Murphy, Nashville District Manager. "Our Nashville footprint has grown to meet the demand for reliable tech repair, and there are now 12 locations across the greater metro area. What excites me most about rebranding as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions is how the new name communicates that we offer tech support beyond repair. Certainly we continue to fix cracked phone screens, damaged charge ports and the like – but we can also help with things like software updates, virus removal, data recovery, device protection and more. Whatever is going on with your tech, our experts are here and ready to help."

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues and water damage, the stores' repair experts can help with most any tech mishap, including providing authorized repairs for devices like Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones.

Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by any of the 12 locations across Nashville, Hermitage, Brentwood, Mt. Juliet, Hendersonville, Franklin, Smyrna, Murfreesboro, Clarksville and Spring Hill for walk-in service. The stores offer free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a one-year limited warranty on all repairs. They even offer a price match guarantee on any local competitor's regularly published price for the same repair.

"Though the stores' name and appearance have changed, our mission remains the same: to help people stay connected to the things that are important to them," said Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions CEO Dave Barbuto. "We fix tech because people depend on it – and as customers' needs evolve, so do our stores. We're committed to listening, learning and innovating to ensure we're continually providing the best tech solutions for our customers."

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores are located at:

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

120 11th Ave N Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37203

(615) 750-8601

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

112 Saundersville Rd C322, Hendersonville, TN 37075

(615) 991-8152

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

7043 US-70S Unit C, Nashville, TN 37221

(615) 991-8827

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

400 21st Ave S STE 202, Nashville, TN 37203

(615) 991-1275

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1043, Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 991-1290

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

2222 Medical Center Pkwy D, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 991-1992

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

1825 Madison St Suite B, Clarksville, TN 37043

(931) 597-8215

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

650 S Mt Juliet Rd Suite 110, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

(615) 991-1809

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

101 Creekside Crossing Suite 1750, Brentwood, TN 37027

(615) 991-1279

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

5225 Old Hickory Blvd Suite 202, Hermitage, TN 37076

(615) 991-1996

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

1008 Crossings Blvd, Spring Hill, TN 37174

(931) 597-8673

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

432 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 432, Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 991-1292

About Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, formerly known as uBreakiFix®, is the retail brand operated and franchised by a subsidiary of tech care company Asurion®. As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure its 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances and connections. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and nearly everything in between. Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions repair experts fix cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and most other tech mishaps at more than 700 stores across the U.S. The stores provide fast, affordable fixes for nearly any device type, regardless of make or model, including authorized repairs for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

