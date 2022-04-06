Off the Chain Capital Announces 5 Year Financial Performance

The Fund Has Outperformed Bitcoin 5 out of 5 Years with Less Volatility and is the #1 Performing Blockchain Fund1.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Off the Chain Capital today releases its financial performance results as of February 28, 2022 at the Bitcoin 2022 conference.

Off the Chain Capital deploys a traditional Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffet approach to investing in blockchain-based assets. Off the Chain, LP (the "Fund") has been the #1 performing fund over the past 5 years2 in the HFR database1 as of 2/28/22.

The Fund has been able to outperform bitcoin 5 out of 5 years with 80% less downside volatility than bitcoin. The Fund has averaged 133%2 per year since its inception in 2016. Off the Chain Capital had assets under management ("AUM") of $399 million as of 2/28/21.

"Bitcoin has been the best performing asset class 10 out of the last 12 years and has the highest Sharpe ratio than any other asset. Our goal is to outperform bitcoin with less volatility, and we have done that on a consistent basis," said Brian Estes, CEO and CIO of Off the Chain Capital. "We have been able to accomplish these goals by securing mispriced digital assets and acting as a liquidity provider to employees and seed investors looking to exit their positions in prominent blockchain companies."

Since inception, the Fund has also outperformed the S&P 500 by 3,653%2 and is 99.99% uncorrelated to the S&P 500. This makes the Fund a diversification opportunity for allocators.

The Fund can accept qualified purchasers and its portfolio allows for exposure to blockchain companies and assets such as Digital Currency Group, Polychain GP, Kraken, Mt. Gox Bankruptcy Claims, Binance, Osprey, Core Scientific, Bitpay, and mispriced digital assets.3 The Fund secures mispriced digital assets and acts as a liquidity provider to employees and seed investors looking to exit their positions in prominent blockchain companies. The Fund is long only, does not use leverage, and provides downside protection without sacrificing upside growth, making it an option for family offices, endowments, and foundations looking to diversify their portfolio and allocate assets into the blockchain technology ecosystem. The Fund uses vetted service providers including Genesis, Coinbase, and Fidelity as custodians, MG Stover as an administrator, and KPMG for tax and audit.

About Off the Chain Capital:

Off the Chain Capital is the general partner and manager of Off the Chain, LP. Off the Chain Capital is a blockchain manager with a value lens. Off the Chain Capital embraces the value-investment philosophy of Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett. This provides downside protection without sacrificing upside, making it an option for family offices, endowments, foundations, and first-time investors in blockchain assets.

Media Contacts:

Brian Dixon (314) 566-7342 dixon@offthechain.capital

Disclosures:

1) Ranking data as of February 28, 2022 in the HFR database. HFR single-manager funds report to the HFR Database monthly, net of-all-fees performance in US Dollars and have a minimum of $50 million under management or a twelve (12) month track record of active performance.

2) From December 31, 2016 through February 28, 2022. Performance is net of fees, such as advisory fees, and also expenses, such as commissions or other Fund expenses that the Fund would have paid. Performance from December 31, 2016 through January 2017 represents proprietary account activity. Performance from February 2017 through June 2018 and August 2019 to February 28, 2022 represents actual Fund performance. The performance included in the annual return and five year track record for the period July 2018 through July 2019 represents hypothetical performance for the Fund. Please contact lp@offthechain.capital for additional information pertaining to the factors used to calculate such performance.

3) The companies identified and described do not represent all of the investments purchased, sold or recommended for the Fund. The reader should not assume that an investment in the companies identified was or will be profitable. A complete list of investments are available upon request to lp@offthechain.capital.

