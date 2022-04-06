RainFocus Hires Its First Chief Customer Officer to Accelerate Customer Innovation

Brian Wilson joins RainFocus to oversee the company's customer advocacy and success programs

LEHI, Utah, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™, provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, today announced its latest leadership hire, Brian Wilson as chief customer officer. In his new role, he will partner with employees across the organization and enable teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Recognizing important industry trends, including the digital transformation of event strategies and the convergence of events and marketing, this announcement ensures the proper support for RainFocus' customers as the industry continues to grow.

Wilson joins RainFocus from Experity, the national leader in on-demand care solutions, where he was chief customer officer. Wilson brings over 20 years of profound leadership experience and has scaled teams to deliver notable customer programs in multiple high-growth, global SaaS environments.

"Customer-centricity is at the core of an organization's successful growth strategy," Wilson said. "I'm eager to play a critical role at RainFocus and introduce new ways of delivering unparalleled experiences while continuing to exceed customer expectations. RainFocus does a phenomenal job propelling their customers' journeys forward, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this innovative team."

"Brian has incredible versatility within the industry, having worked in various verticals including healthcare, e-commerce, human capital management, and more," said Doug Baird, president of RainFocus. "His experience solving demanding problems with technologies and his achievements in the space make him the ideal individual to understand our customers' needs and deliver unprecedented results."

Hiring its first chief customer officer supports RainFocus' continued commitment to its client partners, as they are at the center of the company's operations. Some of the world's most innovative brands look to RainFocus to unlock the power of unified experiences in their marketing efforts, and Wilson's role amplifies that.

