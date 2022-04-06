VAYK To Introduce Cryptocurrency Purchase Financing For Short-Term Vacation Rentals

DALLAS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (USOTC: VAYK) today confirmed the company intends to release the next version of its award winning Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Alternative Finance Application later this month in April.

VAYK is an early-stage business building a portfolio of technology solutions to further democratize participation in the tourism market extending more opportunity to individuals and small and medium (SMB) business operators. VAYK supports individuals and SMBs in getting into the Airbnb business. The P2P Alt Finance App is designed to support individual and SMBs gaining access to alternative purchase finance to secure short-term vacation rental properties.

The new app coming next month is designed to be integrated with the ability for individuals and SMB operators to launch and list cryptocurrencies where the proceeds from cryptocurrency sales are used to finance the purchase of short-term vacation rental properties and fund other short-term vacation rental business start-up expenses. Cryptocurrency holders will have a redeemable economic interest in the short-term vacation rental business.

In support of the cryptocurrency integration, VAYK recently acquired a cryptocurrency exchange.

VAYK plans to soon publish its 2021 annual report (the company has filed an extension). In conjunction with the upcoming annual report, VAYK plans to publish a detailed management update on the company's latest progress and plans.

The upcoming management update will include the latest on the exchange rollout.

The update schedule will be announced once the annual report is published.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

