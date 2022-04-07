2021 GHX Millennium Club Honorees Lead Healthcare Supply Chain Transformation

Nearly 80 Provider and Supplier Organizations Harness Automation to Support Patient Care and Cost Savings Initiatives

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) named nearly 80 healthcare provider and supplier organizations to the 2021 GHX Millennium Club. Since 2015, the Millennium Club honors healthcare organizations that achieved the highest levels of healthcare supply chain automation, generating at least one million automated transactions (including advanced order sets) annually through the GHX Exchange, the industry's largest cloud-based supply chain network. This year's honorees will be recognized at an awards celebration during the 2022 GHX Summit, May 9-12, 2022, at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

GHX Millennium Club 2021 (PRNewswire)

Millennium Club honors healthcare organizations that achieved the highest levels of healthcare supply chain automation

Millennium Club honorees were selected by GHX based on an evaluation of supply chain automation levels in 2021 across more than 4,500 North American hospitals and suppliers that are currently connected to the GHX Exchange. Through advanced supply chain automation, members of this year's Millennium Club have been able to reduce the cost of care while improving patient outcomes. In 2021, the number of supply chain transactions increased by approximately 10% from the prior year.

"This year's honorees represent the transformative power of supply chain automation in advancing healthcare's mission of achieving a more value-based care system," said Bruce Johnson, president and CEO at GHX. "By investing in a technology-driven supply chain, these forward-thinking organizations are supporting greater visibility, accuracy and collaboration between trading partners and within their own organizations. With cleaner, more accurate and automated transactions, healthcare organizations can spend more time focused on delivering the highest quality of care at the lowest cost for patients."

The 2021 GHX Millennium Club includes:

Providers:

AdventHealth System – Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Advocate Aurora Health – Milwaukee, Wis.

Alberta Health Services – Edmonton, Canada

Allegheny Health Network – Pittsburgh, Penn.

Allina Health – Minneapolis, Minn.

Ascension Health – St. Louis, Mo.

Beth Israel Lahey Health – Cambridge, Mass.

Bon Secours Mercy Health – Cincinnati, Ohio

Centura Health – Denver, Colo.

Christus Health – Texarkana, Texas

CommonSpirit Health – Chicago, Ill.

Community Health Systems – Franklin, Tenn.

Hackensack Meridian Health – Hackensack, N.J.

HCA Healthcare – Nashville, Tenn.

Henry Ford Health System – Detroit, Mich.

Houston Methodist – Houston, Texas

LifePoint Health – Brentwood, Tenn.

M Health Fairview – Minneapolis, Minn.

Mayo Clinic – Rochester, Minn.

Memorial Hermann Health System – Houston, Texas

Mercy – St. Louis, Mo.

MultiCare Health System – Tacoma, Wash.

New York - Presbyterian Hospital – Flushing, N.Y.

Ochsner Health – New Orleans, La.

OhioHealth – Columbus, Ohio

Piedmont Healthcare – Atlanta, Ga.

Providence – Spokane, Wash.

RWJBarnabas Health – West Orange, N.J.

Scripps Health – San Diego, Calif.

Sentara Healthcare – Chesapeake, Va.

Stanford Health Care – Palo Alto, Calif.

Sutter Health – Sacramento, Calif.

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation – Cleveland, Ohio

The Ohio State University – Columbus, Ohio

Trinity Health System – Livonia, Mich.

UCHealth – Aurora, Colo.

UChicago Medicine – Chicago, Ill.

UCSF Health – Oakland, Calif.

UHS N.Y. – Binghamton, N.Y.

UNC Health – Chapel Hill, N.C.

Yale New Haven Health System – New Haven, Conn.

Suppliers:

3M Company – St. Paul, Minn.

Abbott Laboratories – Chicago, Ill.

AmerisourceBergen – Chesterbrook, Penn.

B. Braun Medical Inc. – Bethlehem, Penn.

Baxter International Inc. – Deerfield, Ill.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) – Franklin Lakes, N.J.

Boston Scientific Corporation – Marlborough, Mass.

Cardinal Health – Dublin, Ohio

CDW Corporation – Chicago, Ill.

Concordance Healthcare Solutions – Tiffin, Ohio

Cook Medical LLC – Bloomington, Ind.

DH Business Services – Washington, D.C.,

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. – Irvine, Calif.

Fisher Healthcare – Houston, Texas

GE Healthcare – Waukesha, Wis.

Henry Schein, Inc. – Melville, N.Y.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation – Princeton, N.J.

Intuitive Surgical – Sunnyvale, Calif.

Johnson & Johnson – New Brunswick, N.J.

McKesson Corporation – Irving, Texas

Medline Industries, Inc. – Northfield, Ill.

Medtronic – Minneapolis, Minn.

Merit Medical – North America – South Jordan, Utah

Office Depot – Boca Raton, FL

Olympus Corporation of the Americas – Center Valley, Penn.

Owens & Minor, Inc. – Mechanicsville, Va.

Performance Health – Akron, Ohio

Sarnova – Dublin, Ohio

Siemens Healthineers – Issaquah, Wash.

Smith & Nephew – Andover, Mass.

Staples – Framingham, Mass.

STERIS – Mentor, Ohio

Stryker Corporation – Kalamazoo, Mich.

Teleflex Incorporated – Morrisville, N.C.

Terumo Americas Holding, Inc. – Somerset, N.J.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. – Lake Forest, Ill.

Zimmer Biomet – Warsaw, Ind.

About GHX

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of world-class, cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GHX