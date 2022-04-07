Voltage releases Surge and their Next Generation platform to bring enterprise tooling to Bitcoin

Voltage announces Surge and their Next Generation Lightning Network as a Service Platform

WICHITA, Kan., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltage, the industry leader of Bitcoin's Lightning Network infrastructure, today announced two major product launches. Voltage currently powers the top Lightning companies, including Zion, Impervious, Amboss, Mash, and THNDR Games. Voltage makes it easy for any business to integrate the Lightning Network into their operations with their simple dashboard and API.

Voltage announces 2 new products at Bitcoin 2022 Conference. (PRNewswire)

The Lightning Network is becoming adopted globally for uses like cross-border payments, paywalls and subscriptions, game rewards, and small payments for B2C services like coffee shops and breweries. Voltage is uniquely positioned to make it capable for all businesses to run Lightning Network products and services. At the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Voltage released Surge, a Lightning node observability tool, and their next-generation platform which comes with radical improvements.

"At Voltage, we're bringing modern products and services to the Lightning Network. Both Surge and our next-gen platform are necessary tools to enable Bitcoin adoption all over the world. We are very excited to share what we've been working on and can't wait to start onboarding users. Lightning needs novel solutions and Voltage is creating them." - Graham Krizek

Lightning node operators can now join the waitlist for their Lightning node monitoring and observability tool, Surge , which offers insights and alerts into Lightning nodes. This gives node runners newfound capabilities to increase reliability and optimize node operations. This is critical for increased performance and reliability of the Lightning Network. Surge will make it easy and affordable for individuals and businesses to have insights unlike ever before.

Secondly, with Voltage's upcoming next-generation platform they are making it simpler than ever to integrate with the Lightning Network. This updated iteration of Voltage will be an incredibly powerful Lightning platform offering scalable Lightning nodes, APIs, developer tools, and more. In addition to big product innovations, this new platform boasts a 'pay for what you use' structure to better address users' needs.

Voltage is the infrastructure platform for Bitcoin's Lightning Network, making implementing the Lightning Network into any product or service simple. The company powers many of the top Lightning-integrated brands like Podcast Index, Sphinx, Amboss, Impervious, Zion, and THNDR Games. Voltage also recently raised $6 million in their seed funding round led by Trammell Venture Partners.

To learn more about integrating the Lightning Network into your business or product, please visit https://voltage.cloud .

ABOUT VOLTAGE

Launched in 2020, Voltage is a Lightning Network infrastructure provider and the leader of enterprise Lightning Network services. Voltage allows anyone to create Lightning nodes quickly, and get access to liquidity and management tools. The company is backed by Craft Ventures, Trammell Venture Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Stillmark, and others. To learn more, follow Voltage on Twitter , and join the conversation on Discord .

