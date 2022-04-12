New Clinical Advisory Board to support PromarkerD global rollout

Proteomics International establishes world class Clinical Advisory Board promarkerd.com/clinical-advisory-board

Comprises highly-respected physicians specialising in diabetes and kidney disease care from the United States , Europe and Australia

New advisory board offers doctors' viewpoint in commercialisation of the PromarkerD blood test for the prediction of diabetic kidney disease

Doctors will ultimately order PromarkerD for diabetes patients with the advisory board able to provide specific and tailored advice from the voice of the customer perspective

PERTH, Australia, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (Proteomics International; ASX: PIQ) is pleased to announce it has assembled a team of world leading clinicians specialising in nephrology and endocrinology to advise the Company on its clinical and commercial initiatives towards a successful launch of the PromarkerD test for diabetic kidney disease to physicians globally.

(PRNewsfoto/Proteomics International) (PRNewswire)

The clinicians—from the United States, Europe and Australia—are global experts in diabetes technology and care, and influential key opinion leaders (KOLs) in their respective fields. Together, they form a world class clinical advisory board to offer expert opinion on the best strategies for the market rollout of PromarkerD from a doctor's viewpoint.

The engagement of the Clinical Advisory Board builds upon a powerful clinical utility study that demonstrated the PromarkerD predictive test for diabetic kidney disease (DKD) can help inform doctors' treatment decisions and improve clinical outcomes for patients with type 2 diabetes [ASX 18 Oct 21]. Ultimately it is physicians that will order the PromarkerD test for their patients, and generate sales for Proteomics International.

Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said, "Our new Clinical Advisory Board will provide a great insight into what doctors, being the end users of the product, regard as the key topics for the successful rollout of PromarkerD globally, so it's critical to have their perspective."

Proteomics International Chief Commercialisation Officer Vik Malik said, "We are excited with the recruitment of world-class clinical thought leaders in the fields of endocrinology and nephrology to serve as our global brand ambassadors and provide validation towards our clinical and commercial initiatives."

"Wide adoption of PromarkerD testing could inform doctors' treatment decisions to help avoid end-stage interventions such as dialysis and kidney transplant in patients with type 2 diabetes, and this offers potentially significant benefit to patient quality of life and cost savings for healthcare systems. We are looking forward to our KOLs providing specific and tailored advice from the voice of the customer perspective to assist the rollout of the PromarkerD test to the world," he said.

The Clinical Advisory Board comprises seven highly-respected physicians, researchers and thought leaders, from some of the world's top hospitals and universities specialising in the care of diabetes and its complications.

Authorised by the Board of Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX.PIQ).

(PRNewsfoto/Proteomics International) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Proteomics International