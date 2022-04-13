Globant Launches Digital Performance Studio to Deliver Lasting Improvement in Organizations Undergoing Digital Transformation

The new Studio boosts team synergy and success with data-backed tools and methodology

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today launched its new Digital Performance Studio .

The new Studio's mission is to help its clients move faster, become more resilient, and attract top talent by providing the tools needed to maximize performance. The Studio's proprietary Insights platform provides companies with the situational awareness they need to improve decision-making leveraging Globant's 20 years of business and technology experience. Backed by data, the platform helps leaders better understand digital teams' performance levels, capabilities, and happiness, and focus their people and resources to build skill sets and deliver lasting improvement.

"Having the right technologies is not enough in today's rapidly changing, hyper-competitive world. Organizations must combine cutting-edge technology with innovative strategies, and most struggle to obtain the data needed to successfully drive their decision-making process," said Nicolas Avila, Chief Technology Officer for North America at Globant. "We have helped some of the most prestigious brands execute their digital transformation, and as a result, we have collected a unique understanding of what transformation entails. Our Digital Performance Studio helps leaders make informed decisions about how they can best improve their technology teams' processes and output, and ultimately deliver on a business that needs to move faster every day."

"The Digital Performance Studio will allow us to work with more organizations on an individual level, customizing our approach to each company and team culture," said Esteban Sancho, Vice President of Technology at Globant. "To successfully reinvent themselves and stay competitive, organizations must start at the team level, organically creating a great place to work where top talent will thrive."

Globant's Chief Architect, Michael Feathers, added: "We have decades of experience assembling teams to execute digital transformations successfully. With our new Digital Performance Studio, Globant will guide organizations through the actions that will help them improve their teams' throughput and culture, enabling fast innovation and turning technology into a differentiating asset."

Digital Performance is the latest addition to Globant's Digital Studios (including Metaverse, Data & AI and Blockchain, among others), which focus on developing business models and leveraging Globant's technical expertise to help organizations hone their technology capabilities and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

To learn more about Globant's new Digital Performance Studio, please click here .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 23,500 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by the IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

We are members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Globant