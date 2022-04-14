DALLAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedrick Kring Bailey PLLC is pleased to announce that Brad Seidel has joined the firm as Of Counsel.

Hedrick Kring Bailey Announces Major Addition - Welcomes Brad Seidel to the Firm (PRNewswire)

Seidel is a highly-regarded business trial attorney whose practice focuses on complex commercial and consumer litigation, including high-stakes class actions and contingent fee matters.

Before joining the firm, Seidel founded and ran his own law firm, Seidel Law Firm, PC. Prior to that, he was a partner at Nix Patterson, LLP, a member at Potter Minton, PC, and counsel at Vinson & Elkins, LLP. He began his career as a law clerk to the Honorable Sidney A. Fitzwater of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Dallas. Seidel graduated from the University of Texas School of Law with Highest Honors in 1998.

Seidel previously worked with founding partner, Joshua L. Hedrick, as co-counsel on a major, precedent-setting class action, which was the catalyst for Seidel joining the firm. "Brad is one of the most strategic and creative lawyers I've had the pleasure to work with," said Hedrick, adding, "Brad is a great fit with HKB's commitment to excellence, our collaborative firm culture, and our cutting-edge practice; this is a huge addition for the HKB team."

"HKB has an extraordinary combination of energy, commitment, resources, and talent seldom seen in one firm. When Josh mentioned the possibility of joining forces with the firm, I knew this was an opportunity too good to pass up," said Seidel. "I am honored to join the HKB team where, together, we will partner to deliver exceptional service and top-notch results for the clients of its burgeoning commercial and contingent fee practice."

About Hedrick Kring Bailey PLLC

Hedrick Kring Bailey PLLC is a client-focused, results-driven business litigation firm. We act quickly and aggressively to protect your interests, focusing on what is important to you and your business. We are zealous advocates with extensive courtroom experience. We have a reputation for excellence and attention to detail. www.hedrickkring.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hedrick Kring Bailey PLLC