Onion Global Announces Upgraded "Supply-to-Business" Strategy Integrating Upstream Supply Chain and Expanding B2B Customer Base

GUANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that it unveiled an upgraded "Supply-to-Business" ("STB") strategy integrating upstream supply chain capabilities with expanding B2B customer base.

With the upgraded STB strategy, Onion Global will build a super trading platform with a comprehensive operating system that provides business support directly to B2B customers on matters related to supply chain, data analysis, and brand transactions.

Key strategy highlights:

Backed by its strengths in Brand, Technology, and Factories, Onion Global will provide B2B customers with turnkey solutions spanning from brand incubation, technology development, and flexible supply chain support to help B2B customers develop customized products and launch new brands.

The Orion Brand Management platform, an integrated system built for B2B customers will offer solutions across R&D, product, branding, marketing, and data analytics.

Onion Global will help B2B customers reach a wider range of customers across the globe through its remarkable sales and logistics channels, including O'Mall, a global cross-border e-commerce platform, CosyFans, a Southeast Asian cross-border e-commerce platform, Minibuyer, a private domain shop and team management tool, and E-Quick, an IoT service provider.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder, and CEO of Onion Global commented, "B2B customers are extremely valuable and we strongly believe that they will integrate closely with B2C clients in the future. When B2B customers develop their own business and revenue models, they are constantly generating new consumer demand and harvesting highly qualified B2C customers. Grounded by our global supply chain and closed-loop branding eco-system, we will provide a comprehensive, multi-level, and full-spectrum of brand services for more B2B customers, enterprise merchants, and sellers. As we put more emphasis on B2B customers, Onion Global's "STB" model will widely empower all kinds of enterprises and individual entrepreneurs and provide an upgraded business model catering to the evolving consumer market."

China's B2B market is rapidly growing, driving increasing demand for supply chain and technology services from B2B customers. As the regulatory environment is tightening and the pandemic continues to bring uncertainty, Onion Global has core competitive advantages in operating brands across public and private domains, and benefits from the solid growth of its existing market, user base, and private domain traffic.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, the Company's forecasts, general observation of the industry, and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "target," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "estimates" "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Onion Global's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Onion Global does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offers an integrated solution to develop, market, and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

