Pixelworks Nominates Seasoned Semiconductor Executive, Dean Butler, to Board of Directors

Holds Extensive Senior Financial Experience from Synaptics, Marvell and Broadcom

PORTLAND, Ore., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that it has nominated Dean Butler as a candidate for election to the Company's board of directors at the annual meeting on May 12, 2022.

Butler currently serves as the chief financial officer of Synaptics, Inc., a developer of human interface hardware and software solutions used in IoT, Mobile, and PC applications. Previously, he was the Vice President of Finance at Marvell Technology, Inc., a semiconductor developer focused on infrastructure technologies for cloud data centers and 5G networks. Prior to joining Marvell Technology, Inc., he served as Division Controller at Broadcom Inc., a semiconductor and software provider servicing consumer, infrastructure, and communications markets. He also previously held various leadership roles in corporate finance at Maxim Integrated, an analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits developer that is now a part Analog Devices. Butler holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from the University of Minnesota Duluth and is also a graduate of Stanford University's strategic financial leadership program.

"On behalf of the entire Board, we are very pleased to nominate Dean as a new independent director for consideration by our shareholders as part of the annual meeting," said Daniel Heneghan, incoming Chairman of Pixelworks. "His proven leadership experience and extensive financial expertise spanning notable semiconductor companies make him a highly qualified resource with substantial industry insight. We believe Dean can contribute significantly to the Company as we continue to execute on our aggressive growth strategy in mobile and pursue other expanded market opportunities."

Should shareholders elect the proposed slate of directors at the upcoming annual meeting, which reflects the planned retirement and transition of Richard Sanquini to Chairman Emeritus, the Board will remain comprised of six directors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.