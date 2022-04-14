Texas Ranch Water Co. Partners with Platinum Recording Artist Mike to Elevate Summer Drinking Season & Brand Growth Infamous 100% blue agave cocktail maker kicks off Mike's "The Not My First Rodeo Tour" on April 19 as premium hard seltzer beverage of choice

SAUSALITO, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Ranch Water Co. , maker of the premium, 100% blue agave hard seltzer, today announced its partnership with platinum hip-hop recording artist, Mike. The best-selling RTD cocktail brand will collaborate with Mike as an official partner of his "The Not My First Rodeo Tour," traveling to 40 cities in the United States and Canada, bringing the like-minded brand and entrepreneurial artist together as allies to bolster the Ranch Water brand as it looks to excel its growth for the rest of the year.

The partnership comes on the heels of significant category growth for seltzer and RTD cocktails over the past year, with IWSR mentioning that the U.S. market is evolving and maturing as companies focus on value over growth, giving way to strategic brand and partnership opportunities. As an avid entrepreneur and supporter of emerging brands, Mike is excited to collaborate with Texas Ranch Water Co. to bring the popular beverage on the road with him for his fans.

"I love the product, the team and the brand they've been building, but my favorite thing about this partnership was the blatantly obvious synergies we shared," said Mike. "Not only is Texas Ranch Water Co. the perfect fit for my tour and fans, but it's also a brand that I believe has the potential to be massive. At this point in my career, I'm looking for organic opportunities to leverage my audience and network into brands, products, and companies that I believe in. This felt right the whole way for me; I'm excited to dig in on the creative and start growing awareness immediately."

Mike, formerly known as Mike Stud, is one of the largest independent artists in the country, playing more than 500 shows worldwide. Beyond music, he is also the CEO of Chug Bud, the drinking device taking in over seven figures in its first year, Stevenson Ranch Apparel, and several other brands and companies. Mike leverages his highly engaged following into other parallels to monetize his audience, making his entrepreneurial approach to being an artist the most exciting part of bringing him into the Ranch Water family. While also hosting the popular 'YNK Podcast' with guests ranging from Larry King to Baker Mayfield, Travis Kelce, and many more, Mike has cultivated an impactful network of athletes and tastemakers.

"Given Mike's entrepreneurial background and his ability to connect with his fans on a personal level, he was a natural choice for us as a partner," said Joey Parris, Director of Marketing for MPL Brands. "We're excited to build on our relationship with Mike as we support his tour and look forward to the future growth of the brand as we continue to expand into new markets."

Texas Ranch Water Co. is available nationwide at Target, Publix, Circle K, Kroger, Ralphs, Harris Teeter and more for a suggested retail price of $17.99. For more information on Mike's tour, visit The Not My First Rodeo Tour and follow Mike on social @justmike . For more information on Texas Ranch Water Co. and to find a store near you, visit Texas Ranch Water Co. and follow the brand on social at @TexasRanchWaterCo .

About Texas Ranch Water Co.

Texas Ranch Water Co. is a fast-growing agave-based hard seltzer brand, currently available in 23 markets. Released in 2020, Texas Ranch Water Co. is the latest creation by PATCO Brands, an alcohol innovations company producing premium alcohol beverages made from high-quality 100% Blue Weber Agave and organic ingredients.

Texas Ranch Water Co. was created as a ready-to-drink homage to the signature Texas-style highball of the same name, which traditionally mixes tequila, lime and sparkling mineral water. While the cocktail has been a cultural icon of the Lone Star state for years, only recently has the recipe been dominating the cocktail category across the nation, with Texas Ranch Water Co. leading the charge.

Texas Ranch Water Co. is a gluten-free drink made with 100% Blue Weber Agave and natural citrus flavors, and contains 100 calories and only 2g of sugar per serving. This hard seltzer is available in Lime, Grapefruit, Tangerine and Watermelon flavors. Texas Ranch Water Co. can be found in local retailers and major chains such as Target, Publix, Circle K, Kroger, Ralphs, Harris Teeter and more in Texas, California, Florida, Arizona, Illinois, Wisconsin, Georgia, Minnesota, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Colorado and more. For more information, please visit www.txranchwater.com and follow @TexasRanchWaterCo on Instagram.

About MPL Brands NV, Inc.

MPL Brands NV, Inc. is a company with a vast portfolio of innovative premium alcoholic beverages and brands. Dedicated to making award-winning, ready-to-drink wine-based products, tequilas, hard seltzers and other ready-to-drink offerings, the MPL mission is innovation, quality and consistency. For more information, please visit www.mplbrands.com .

Media Contact

