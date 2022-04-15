Boston Hemp Inc. acquires Delta-8 High Life Holdings LLC in $2.8 million hemp industry acquisition

BOSTON, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Hemp Inc, one of largest Delta-8 and hemp wholesalers in the United States, has acquired High Life Holdings LLC, expanding their already extensive market share within the industry. The acquisition would especially raise Boston Hemp's profile in the vape sector, further expanding their HHC, Delta-8, THC-O, and CBD selection, and making them one of the largest online retailers for vape carts and disposable vape products in the industry.

Boston Hemp is located just south of Boston, MA and services over 15,000 stores nationwide. This merger will surely expand Boston Hemp's wholesale network, and in particular, elongate their already visible footprint in the Delta-8 and HHC market. "From a business standpoint, it was a no brainer," said John Lamparelli, CFO at Boston Hemp Inc. "We have been doing business closely together for years and have built a solid relationship, so when the opportunity presented itself, we made the conscious decision of acquiring the brand and expanding our market share extensively" he added.

Outside of its wholesale network, Boston Hemp is a leading online retailer in the industry specializing in hemp derived cannabinoids. As an online dispensary, they have the unique opportunity of servicing all 50 states under the Farm Bill Act signed into law by President Donald J. Trump in 2018. Every product is hemp-derived and meets the federal regulations of <0.3% Delta-9 THC. Alongside vape carts and disposables vape products, they offer flower, hash, shatter, wax, oils, edibles and essentially any other product available at your traditional marijuana dispensary. As the industry continues to grow and thrive, Boston Hemp has lead the way in terms of innovation, revolutionizing the marijuana industry through the introduction of cutting-edge cannabinoids such as HHC and compliant hemp-derived Delta-9 THC edibles.

The addition of High Life LLC will certainly add to their rapid growth and innovative product line. You can browse their entire lineup of products on the Boston Hemp website.

