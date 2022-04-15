Chinese Home Appliance Manufacturer Changhong Brings Full Lineup of Products to Online Edition of 131st Canton Fair

GUANGHZOU, China, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st Canton Fair formally raises its curtain to the public on April 15, 2022. Chinese home appliance manufacturer Changhong has established a presence at the exhibition with its full series of products, including a lineup of environmentally responsible, 5G-enabled home appliances as well as the M8-series TV, the Eva model air conditioner, and the Space Pro refrigerator and washing machine.

Changhong will host several new product launches and live streaming events, in addition to displaying its product lineups in several VR exhibition halls and virtual exhibition venues, enabling interested buyers to get a full and detailed run-down on each product and on the product's features. Being an online event, all exhibits and exhibitors will be available 24 hours per day. Buyers can view products, engage in negotiations and order products at any time from any time zone, removing time and geographical restrictions.

Changhong has utilized its understanding of the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and 5G to product R&D and production to produce trend-setting products that improve the user experience, such as the M8-series smart TV, the first-of-its-kind air conditioner Eva model that can respond to voice commands in multiple languages without needing to be connected to an online device, and the Space Pro refrigerator and washing machine, both of which are equipped with the world's leading ultra-thin technologies.

Despite the various uncertainties worldwide, Changhong's business outside its home market of China remains resilient. In 2021, the manufacturer's overseas business broke all previous records, with ex-China home appliance sales revenue climbing by more than 10% year-over-year, while sales of CHiQ branded products jumped some 20%.

Changhong has further optimized both its online and offline sales channels and is accelerating the establishment of additional channels in overseas markets as well as creating product portfolios customized to the audience demographic on leading e-commerce platforms worldwide.

As of the end of 2021, Changhong's CHiQ, with richer and more competitive product lineups, is now featured on over 20 countries/regions and 40 e-commerce platforms. Its e-commerce business recorded a year-on-year increase of more than 40% in sales revenue. CHiQ-branded TVs and refrigerators have been leaders among the best-selling products on Amazon's European platform, as well as on the platforms of Southeast Asia-based Shopee and Lazada.

