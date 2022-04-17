Hyundai Motor Issues First Community-Based NFT among the Automakers, Highlighting Its Mobility Solutions in the Metaverse

Hyundai Motor to become the first automaker to enter the community-based NFT market, including a website and channels on Discord and Twitter

Hyundai Motor today released a short film introducing its NFT universe 'Metamobility Universe,' which reflects the 'Metamobility' concept revealed at CES 2022

Hyundai Motor to issue 30 limited NFTs celebrating the release of a short film that reveals its collaboration with 'Meta Kongz,' the NFT brand

Profits from the sale of Hyundai NFTs will be used for the project's management and community members

SEOUL, South Korea, April 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today announced that it is entering the online community-based Non-Fungible Token market in collaboration with the 'Meta Kongz' NFT brand.

Hyundai Motor is the first automaker to enter the NFT market with its own NFT community, including the Hyundai NFT official website and channels on Discord and Twitter. The Hyundai NFT community will provide its users with the Hyundai brand experience in the metaverse by sharing NFTs depicting its mobility solutions. The Hyundai NFT Discord and Twitter channels opened on April 15, and the official NFT website is scheduled to open in May.

By providing dedicated channels for the Hyundai NFT community, the company will continuously manage the asset value of its NFTs. The online platforms will provide an open 24/7 communications channel between the company and community members, with real-time updates on the asset value of its NFTs.

Today, the company released a short film introducing the Hyundai NFT universe concept 'Metamobility Universe,' which reflects the 'Metamobility' concept revealed at CES 2022. In the film, the 'Meta Kongz' gorilla character drives in both a classic PONY and modernly reinterpreted heritage series PONY from Earth to the Moon, visualizing how mobility solutions can transcend time and space. The film at the end also teases a shooting star-shaped NFT that will be released in May.

Hyundai Motor will also issue 30 limited editions 'Hyundai x Meta Kongz' NFTs on April 20 to commemorate the release of the film. Hyundai NFT projects will be continued throughout the year to keep expanding the Hyundai NFT Universe. Profits from the sale of Hyundai NFTs will be used for the project's management and community members.

"The Hyundai NFT Universe will extend the Hyundai brand experience, especially with MZ generation, in a completely new way, further reinforcing our commitment to innovation in both the real world and in the metaverse," said Thomas Schemera, Hyundai Motor's Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division. "We are extremely excited to introduce 'Metamobility' through our own NFTs and start this journey with 'Meta Kongz'."

Hyundai Motor Company shared its vision of a 'Metamobility' concept at CES 2022 with the goal of pioneering a smart device-metaverse connection that will expand the role of mobility to virtual reality (VR), ultimately allowing people to overcome the physical limitations of movement in time and space.

For more information, please visit: http://globalpr.hyundai.com

