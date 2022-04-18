5WPR Named Eighth Largest Financial PR Division in U.S.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5WPR's Financial and Investor Relations PR division the eighth largest in the U.S. with net fees of $8.8 million. This year placement marks the sixth consecutive years the division is ranked amongst the top 20 practices.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

For over 50 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees, which are verified by reviewing PR firm income statements.

"5WPR's financial services teams possess a deep understanding of the industry and are consistently among the first with insights into emerging technologies and industry trends," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "The team has built the practice tremendously and we are proud of all they have accomplished, including this recent recognition."

5WPR has recently announced the expansion of their financial services practice area with the addition of a specialty private equity and venture capital division.

In addition to this ranking, 5WPR has also been named a top five New York City agency, as well as top ten nationally. 5W was also awarded top Public Relations Company by The Manifest, named to the 2021 Clutch 1000 list, and recognized with numerous industry accolades including the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Matthew Caiola

mcaiola@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations