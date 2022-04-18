Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Strengthens Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments

Chris Kurtz Appointed Chief Technical Officer

Sarah Mathieson Appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today announced the appointments of Christopher Kurtz as Chief Technical Officer and Sarah Mathieson as Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs.

"This is a pivotal year for Eiger, and I am pleased to welcome Chris and Sarah to the leadership team as our company continues to build momentum across our late-stage pipeline," said David Cory, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are making great progress advancing our lead clinical programs in Hepatitis Delta Virus infection and expect topline data from the Phase 3 D-LIVR study by end of 2022. In addition, we recently announced positive topline data from the Phase 3 TOGETHER study of Peginterferon Lambda for COVID-19 and are actively working on an Emergency Use Authorization submission. Expanding our leadership team with technical operations and corporate communications expertise is critical as we advance multiple, novel, first-in-class therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases."

Chris Kurtz brings nearly 30 years of technical operations and global biopharmaceutical manufacturing experience to Eiger. He has successfully established supply capabilities and navigated numerous products across late-stage development, scale-up, approval, and commercialization. Previously, Chris served as Executive Vice President of Technical Operations at Cidara Therapeutics where he established and validated the supply chain for a novel antifungal agent. Prior to Cidara, he served as Head of Commercial API Manufacturing at Gilead Sciences and before that was Vice President of Drug Device Industrialization at AbbVie. Chris holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Colorado and is a graduate of the Westinghouse S3G Nuclear Engineering Program. He was a member of the United States Navy, serving in the Submarine Force, where he graduated from the Naval Nuclear Propulsion School.

Sarah Mathieson brings 25 years of biopharmaceutical corporate communications experience to Eiger. She most recently led Corporate Communications, Patient Advocacy and Engagement at Adamas Pharmaceuticals which was acquired by Supernus Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Adamas, Sarah served as Chief Executive Officer for Research Autism, a non-profit organization focused on autism research and education in the UK. She previously held various leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline Plc, including Global Head of Communications and Engagement where she oversaw the rebranding of GSK Consumer Healthcare, and Global Head of R&D Communications where she was responsible for science, product, and crisis communications as well as business development communications. Prior to GSK, Sarah was Head of Communications at Pfizer UK and was responsible for 20 products across all stages of development. Sarah holds a B.Sc. (Honors) in BioMedical Sciences from Portsmouth UK School of Pharmacy and Medical Sciences.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future financial condition, timing for and outcomes of clinical results, regulatory objectives, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are our current statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our anticipated significant milestones in 2022; the timing of our ongoing and planned clinical development; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund our operations; expectations regarding the timing and availability of topline data from our Phase 3 D-LIVR study in HDV; our ability to obtain an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for Peginterferon Lambda for COVID-19; our capability to provide sufficient quantities of any of our product candidates, including Peginterferon Lambda, to meet anticipated full-scale commercial demands; our ability to finance the continued advancement of our development pipeline products; and the potential for success of any of our product candidates. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Eiger makes, including additional applicable risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Eiger's subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to Eiger and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Eiger does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

