Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Celebrates Earth Day by Hosting Free Electronics Recycling Events

HUMBLE, Texas, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, SSB, today announced that, in recognition of the upcoming 52nd anniversary of Earth Day, each branch will host an electronic recycling event from April 18 until Earth Day on Friday, April 22.

To encourage consumers to recycle electronic devices in an environmentally sound manner, Third Coast is inviting its customers to recycle any brand of used or outdated electronics for free. The campaign aims to encourage proper device disposal to decrease electronic waste and help customers prevent electronic waste from ending up in landfills. In addition, customers who drop off their unwanted electronics at each event will receive a free, environmentally friendly cloth tote.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, recycling one million laptops saves the energy equivalent to the electricity used by more than 3,500 US homes in a year. By recycling old electronics products, useful materials - such as glass, plastic and metals - can be collected and reused in the manufacture of other products. Donating or recycling consumer electronics conserves our natural resources and avoids air and water pollution, as well as greenhouse gas emissions that are caused by manufacturing 'first use' materials.

"These recycling events demonstrate Third Coast's environmental stewardship by providing customers with end-of-life electronic recycling solutions," said Bart Caraway, Third Coast's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to providing this service to our customers by establishing a local drop-off location at each of our branches to recycle their electronics when unplugged for the last time."

"This weeklong electronic recycling event is a further example of the commitment that great communities have made to our environment. Together, Third Coast is helping the people of Texas become more environmentally responsible and are offering them a convenient opportunity to safely dispose of their old electronic devices at the same time," concluded Caraway.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 12 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

